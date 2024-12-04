Qorvis Expands Geneva Hub with Addition of Commodities Trading Veteran Benoit Lioud

Benoit Lioud has more than 30 years of experience in the commodities trading sector. Post this

"As the global economy grapples with geopolitical and regulatory uncertainty, shippers and traders must be ready to adapt their business models," says Qorvis CEO Matt J. Lauer. "Benoit Lioud's decades of experience in commodities markets will enable us to better support companies with diverse banking and trading needs to navigate the complexities of evolving compliance landscapes across jurisdictions."

Lioud spent nearly 20 years at Mercuria Energy Trading, one of the largest global energy trading companies, based in Geneva. He helped develop Mercuria's biodiesel trading activities, including leading negotiations for the acquisition of a biodiesel plant in Germany and setting up a complete trading team. In parallel, he supported the management team with corporate communications, serving as the primary liaison for French-speaking media and stakeholders, and contributing to Mercuria's first ESG reports and transparency and human rights initiatives.

Previously, he worked at Elf Trading, now TOTSA, the trading arm of the global energy producer TotalEnergies. He spent 13 years focused on derivatives, starting as a risk management analyst. He later joined the marketing team, where he helped clients structure energy-hedging strategies, including managing risks across their energy portfolios and carbon-related issues. He began his career in risk management for non-ferrous metals markets.

"I'm excited to join Qorvis to help companies navigate and effectively communicate complex issues to their stakeholders," says Lioud. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise in the commodities sector to support our clients in addressing the challenges of this dynamic and evolving industry."

A recognized leader in commodities markets research and analysis, Lioud has developed training programs organized by Suissenégoce, the association of commodity merchants, including in conjunction with the University of Geneva. He received one of the 2024 Suissenégoce awards, recognizing "members who dedicate their time and expertise beyond the industry to media and authorities, to raise awareness about the commodities trading sector based in Switzerland."

Lioud is a member of the scientific committees of the Master, Certificate, and Diploma programs in commodity trading at the GSEM. He earned his Master's degree in financial market organization from the University Lumière Lyon 2 in France.

Based in Geneva, Lioud will work with teams across the agency's strategic communications, market intelligence, compliance, and regulatory practice areas, as well as support business development throughout Switzerland and Europe.

