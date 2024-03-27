Qorvis Names Seasoned Tech Communications Leader Al Black as Partner, Technology and Public Sector

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorvis announces the appointment of Al Black to the position of Partner, Technology and Public Sector. A leader in technology and public sector communications, Black brings a proven track record of driving strategic initiatives for technology companies supporting federal, defense, state and local, and other public sector entities to build market share, improve visibility, expand brand awareness, and influence stakeholders.

With over 20 years of experience in print, broadcast, and new media relations, Black has led account teams for companies including Adobe, Alion Science & Technology, Cisco, ITT Defense, Lockheed Martin, Harris Corporation, Network Solutions, Oracle, and United Technologies, as well as the Kuwait Ministry of Defense.

Black rejoined Qorvis in 2023 after working at the agency for over a decade, where he led accounts in sectors including technology, public sector, defense, healthcare, and education.

"Qorvis has seen first-hand the impact of both existing and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, social media, and others on government organizations and their stakeholders," explains Matt J. Lauer, Chief Executive Officer of Qorvis. "With Al Black, Qorvis expands its already formidable public sector presence to guide technology companies and organizations through this rapidly growing and evolving terrain. His extensive experience in this sector will enable organizations to make the most of these opportunities both nationally and worldwide."

"I'm excited to return to Qorvis to help companies effectively communicate to their constituents how to responsibly leverage the new faces of technology to fulfill their missions, meet business objectives, and provide citizen services," says Al Black. "This is a time of enormous possibilities for the company that shares the promise and hope of technology, and Qorvis is well positioned to help them do that."

Previously, Black held executive marketing and communications leadership roles at energy tech startup Faraday Grid LTD., the Urban Institute, Stratos Global Corporation (a satellite communications company), and OneSoft Corporation (an international e-commerce software company), as well as public affairs agencies.

Black has promoted solutions incorporating genAI, SaaS, e-commerce, big data, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data warehousing, Internet of Things, and other technologies.

Over his career, Black has worked in a variety of vertical markets including civilian public sector, national defense, telecommunications, oil and gas, air and space, finance, and healthcare. Black's holistic approach to public relations goes beyond traditional media outlets and includes speaking engagements, analyst relations, industry awards, social media, tradeshow support and customer/constituent retention programs.

Black has earned coverage in national outlets including The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Fast Company, WIRED, Fox News, and CNN. He has also gained significant exposure in trade publications and industry blogs.

Black holds a B.A. in Political Science from Franklin & Marshall College.

