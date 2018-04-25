Q'STRAINT Launches TRAINING AQADEMY

The program includes a brand new On-Line Training Course, Securement 101: Basic Wheelchair Securement Training, that allows you to learn the principles essential to wheelchair securement on-demand and at your own pace. The interactive course is designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to wheelchair securement best practices. Through a series of 4 lessons, transportation providers will learn how to operate a variety of 4-point securement systems currently available and understand how to properly secure passengers with special needs and their wheelchairs. This course is ideal for both new-hires as well as refresher training for more experienced drivers and safety trainers.

The TRAINING AQADEMY standardizes training for your organization by allowing all your drivers to learn the correct securement principles directly from the manufacturer, while the range of training options gives you the flexibility to choose the best method for you and your team to learn.

See everything the TRAINING AQADEMY has to offer: www.qstraint.com/training

About Q'STRAINT

Q'STRAINT is a recognized global leader of Wheelchair Passenger Safety Solutions. Trusted worldwide, it is committed to continuous innovation, ongoing research and development, driving quality superiority and training. With an international network of representatives who serve over 50 countries, Q'STRAINT is dedicated to providing accessibility products to all mobility passengers Making Safety Accessible across the globe. For more information visit www.qstraint.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

