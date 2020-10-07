Qstream Achieves 30% New Business Revenue Growth in 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream, leaders in microlearning software for the remote workforce, reports that through August 2020, achieved 30% year over year new business growth and expanded its revenue by 20% in existing accounts. This momentum speaks to significant market demand in corporate enterprises seeking remote learning technology to better engage distributed teams and providing them with learning and development opportunities.

Qstream also announced these remarkable milestones:

458% year over year increase in the number of learners on the platform.

25% increase in average deal size through broader L&D deployment.

Substantial growth in core industries including Hospital and Healthcare (+266% increase), Pharmaceutical (60%), Manufacturing (37%), and Technology (16%).

"In 2020 the demand for quality remote learning solutions means we've seen broader adoption of Qstream microlearning by L&D teams enterprise-wide," said Gary Greenberger, VP Sales, Qstream. "Organizations are recognizing Qstream's ability to deliver effective and proven learning results in less time and at a dramatically lower cost than traditional learning technologies."

"These remarkable achievements are a testament to our Qstream employees whose efforts on behalf of our customers deliver business-changing results," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO, Qstream. "We're thrilled that our customers are deploying Qstream across their organizations and consider Qstream a strategic business partner as they evolve their digital learning strategies."

Qstream was also recently awarded as a Top Training Company for Health and Safety/Compliance. See Qstream's microlearning solution in action in this quick video overview .

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

