Qstream Achieves 34% New Bookings Growth in 2020

Expansion was fueled in part by Qstream's increasing footprint enterprise-wide. Rather than using Qstream's science-based approach for specific cohorts within an organization, including sales enablement, companies are using Qstream for other use cases such as compliance and other broad L&D objectives.

"Our customers are seeing the incredible potential in how Qstream can revolutionize the way their workforces learn and retain information," said David Kelly, Director of Finance at Qstream. "The trust they place in our team lets us reinvest in the business in terms of hiring, innovation in product design, and expanded market awareness through marketing initiatives."

"During an unexpected year, I am proud of the Qstream team that was able to adjust quickly, stay focused, and continue to serve our customers with the greatest value our product brings as part of their business strategy," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO, Qstream. "We will build on this momentum in 2021 and extend our growth as the world's leading microlearning technology."

