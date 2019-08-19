Qstream Debuts as an Innovator in 2019 Aragon Research Globe™ Report for Corporate Learning

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream , makers of enterprise-grade mobile microlearning software that engages employees and changes behavior through reinforcement and metrics, today announced its inclusion in the 2019 Aragon Research Globe Report for Corporate Learning 1 as a technology "Innovator." This marks the first time Qstream has been named in the report , which we believe signifies that the corporate learning market is embracing innovative digital solutions where traditional learning management systems (LMS) fall short in engaging and measuring learner development.

As an early mobile microlearning innovator, Qstream has been revolutionizing the corporate learning landscape for the past decade. By utilizing the spacing and testing effects to deliver bite size, job specific information, repetitively and all in the flow of work, Qstream results in long-term knowledge retention and behavior change. Unlike traditional learning technologies, Qstream captures individual measurement of proficiency and engagement to objectively tie learning results to individual, team and cohort performance.

"Mobility has continued to be a critical success factor when it comes to learning and engaging professionals on-the-go, because it's one of the fastest ways to gain traction with business users," said founder and CEO of Aragon Research Jim Lundy. "Qstream has made it easy to deliver, reinforce, track and analyze knowledge proficiency and engagement in the learning experience from a mobile device."

"We appreciate Aragon's positioning of Qstream as a learning innovator," said Qstream CEO Rich Lanchantin. "We've perfected Qstream over the past decade through the usage and feedback from some of the largest organizations in the world. Leading enterprises have embraced our mobile microlearning app as an effective solution to train, upskill, and reskill employees to remain competitive and grow their business. We continue to be at the forefront of learning transformation by delivering learning in an innovative way that our customer base love illustrated by our Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +62 and our G2 Crowd 4.4 star ranking."

"We believe Qstream's inclusion in the Aragon Corporate Learning Globe signifies a fundamental shift in how the enterprise learning tech market is evolving," said Qstream VP of Product Jim Bowley. "Traditional technology and learning modalities do not meet all the needs of a modern learning culture. Mobile-first solutions like Qstream are driving learning transformation by reinforcing mission critical learning versus adding more content to the 'digital junk drawer' that results from traditional fragmented learning content delivery. Qstream delivers objective measurement and visualization of an organization's strengths and weaknesses in ways that traditional 'participation' stats from an LMS do not."

For more information, the 2019 Aragon Research Globe™ Report for Corporate Learning can be found HERE .

Aragon Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Qstream

Developed at Harvard Medical School, Qstream's mobile microlearning enterprise-grade application makes it easy for businesses to deliver, reinforce, track and analyze sales knowledge, proficiency and engagement. Grounded in science and proven in the field, Qstream effectively develops long-term knowledge retention, skills and behaviors in minutes-a-day with measurable impact on performance. By surfacing valuable insights on knowledge and skills gaps, management and learning leaders know exactly who, what and when to coach to improve individual and team results. With hundreds of enterprise customers globally, including Mastercard, Pfizer, and Autodesk, Qstream is trusted by learning and business leaders in knowledge-intensive and regulated industries to build teams that excel. To learn more, visit Qstream.com , and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Meredith Odgers

meredith.odgers@qstream.com

+44 (0) 7510 901 319

Celena Fine

cfine@tieronepr.com

+1 (978) 549-9788

1 Aragon Research "The Aragon Research Globe for Corporate Learning, 2019" by Jim Lundy, July, 2019

SOURCE Qstream

Related Links

https://qstream.com

