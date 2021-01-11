Qstream Named a Training Industry Top Assessment and Evaluation Company

The 2020 Top Assessment and Evaluation list is established to direct organizations with an analysis of top providers who offer the best tools, services, and capabilities for assessing their people's knowledge levels in order to evaluate training effectiveness and measure outcomes received from investments. Training Industry is the leading resource for corporate learning and development professionals seeking information about best practices, innovative approaches, and training products and services for organizational learning.

Qstream takes a unique approach to assessing and evaluating employee's knowledge levels and performance through efficient microlearning challenges. In a few minutes a day, pushed to employees using a mobile device or email, organizations are able to deploy an assessment based on scientifically proven mechanisms that use the spacing and testing effect. Employees respond to short, quick, and easy to respond question and answer challenges that provide immediate feedback and an explanation on the correct response to further reinforce knowledge. The assessment is then translated to valuable data for senior management that's used to evaluate trainings effectiveness based on employees' proficiency levels and improvement.

"Qstream microlearning technology assesses people's skill levels while reinforcing knowledge and increasing proficiency levels," said Jim Bowley, VP of Product Management at Qstream. "Organizations use Qstream analytics to understand skill gaps at a granular level, providing deep insights into performance readiness and potential learning investment."

"Qstream is honored to be recognized by Training Industry as a Top Assessment and Evaluation Company," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO at Qstream. "We also appreciate how our clients have guided our growth in this category, combining our traditional strength in microlearning with the analytics that deliver real, actionable insights through assessment and evaluation and corresponding analytics."

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

