Qstream Promotes Bridget Jay to Vice President of Client Services

As Vice President of Client Services, Ms. Jay manages a global team of consultants responsible for the successful onboarding, implementation, reporting and ongoing project management of Qstream customers and partners worldwide.

"Our ability to provide great client services is critical to the business and we're pleased to recognize Bridget's outstanding contributions to Qstream with this promotion," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO of Qstream. "The market for sales enablement solutions continues to be very dynamic and every customer has its own unique set of requirements and success metrics. Given her experience serving many of the more than 300+ organizations using Qstream today, we're confident Bridget is the right leader to support our continued growth."

Qstream provides an always-on channel for continuous sales enablement that improves selling skills, reinforces product knowledge and ensures competitive advantage. Qstream is used across 80+ countries worldwide by firms such as Philips Healthcare, Sun Life Financial, and HubSpot.

"At Qstream, we aim to delight our clients. Onboarding new clients and partnering with them to align Qstream with their strategic initiatives and drive successful business outcomes is a very rewarding job," said Jay. "I'm grateful for this opportunity to continue leading the remarkably dedicated and committed client services team at such an exciting time for both the company and the sales enablement technology market."

Prior to Qstream, Ms. Jay was an operational accounting manager and business systems analyst with Monitor Deloitte (formerly The Monitor Group) as well as financial analyst with Bain & Company.

About Qstream

Qstream is focused on making salespeople great at what they do, in just minutes a day, by combining performance insights, coaching support, and knowledge and skills reinforcement in one convenient mobile app. Our clinically proven approach helps sales leaders align team capabilities to their unique sales process, KPIs, and customer path to purchase, while identifying gaps that put performance goals at risk. The Qstream platform is used by hundreds of leading brands in life sciences, technology, financial services and healthcare, and supported by a network of more than 50 global partners. To learn more, visit Qstream.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

