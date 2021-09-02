Qstream Wins Two Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Awards

"We are honored to once again receive recognition from the Brandon Hall Group," said Jason Mundy, Vice President of Marketing at Qstream. "Qstream's science-based microlearning experience is fast and easy to use for any professional workforce that needs to quickly gain proficiency in critical knowledge when it matters most. Qstream analytics provide deep insights into engagement, retention, and proficiency that enable precise adjustments in learning as well as allowing businesses to measure the impact of their training initiatives."

The 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Awards are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work. Winning organizations demonstrated a people-centric approach and best practices in respective HCM categories while driving superior business results under these challenging and unprecedented conditions.

"The Brandon Group Excellence Awards in 2021 is excited to recognize Qstream for its one-of-a-kind analytics and training capabilities," said Rachel Cooke, COO and leader of HCM Excellence Awards Program, Brandon Hall Group. "The proficiency metrics and spaced education model allow organizations to ensure that their people have mastered and retained important training information, especially for critical L&D programs such as compliance training."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the criteria of fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Qstream's innovative microlearning technology and detailed analytics provide actionable insights by revealing proficiency at the skill, topic, regional and team level. Qstream's bite-sized scenario-based challenges allow your workers to retain and reinforce knowledge effectively on the go. The platform's proficiency analytics allow employees to demonstrate mastery. Through these channels, organizations can ensure that their people have received proper training, including compliance, to drive business strategy forward and lessen organizational risk.

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management'. Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

