'QT8: The First Eight,' Exploring the Career of Quentin Tarantino, is Coming to Movie Theaters Nationwide for One Night on October 21

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events is bringing a new documentary film chronicling the thrilling journey of Quentin Tarantino's first eight movies to theaters nationwide for just one night on October 21. "QT8: The First Eight," directed by Tara Wood ("21 Years: Richard Linklater"), gives its audience an inside look at the legendary filmmaker's body of work through interviews with former cast members, film industry experts.

Fathom Events presents "QT8: The First Eight" in more than 800 select movie theaters on Monday, October 21 at 7:00pm local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change)

"I'm thrilled to partner with Fathom events to bring 'QT8: The First Eight,' to Tarantino's voracious fans throughout the country," said director Tara Wood. "Quentin's filmography is on its own incomparable level. His films inspire, provoke and challenge us individually and as a society to the utmost extremes, all stemming from his passion for people and continuous exploration of the human condition."

The documentary offers an in-depth look at Tarantino's first eight movies, and features interviews with his contemporaries, former cast members and industry experts, including Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx, Kurt Russell, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Jason Lee, Lucy Liu, Diane Kruger, Zoe Bell and more. "QT8: The First Eight" sheds new light on the life and legacy of Quentin Tarantino, and gives viewers unprecedented access to his vision throughout his career.

"Fathom continually strives to bring premium, exclusive documentaries to audiences across the country," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "In bringing 'QT8: The First Eight' to cinemas nationwide, we certainly achieve that goal, giving behind-the-scenes access to the career of one of the greatest filmmakers of all time."

