Qtrac Announces Enterprise-Level Implementation of Queue Management Technology at Liberty Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands

More than 100 stores, authorized retailers and kiosks will use Qtrac to manage queues, schedule appointments and generate detailed customer reports

VALENCIA, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac® , a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems , today announced an enterprise-level partnership with Liberty Latin America , a leading telecommunications company operating in more than 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, for their operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This partnership marks an expansion of Qtrac's presence in Latin America and within the telecommunications industry.

Qtrac has been implemented at 112 Liberty retail locations, including 37 stores, 42 authorized retailers and 35 kiosks. The technology will allow Liberty customers to make appointments, check in through their mobile phones, monitor their place in line and respond to surveys.

"Liberty came to us because they wanted to improve wait times, make in-person visits more enjoyable and better understand their customers' needs," said Qtrac CEO Yoni Lavi. "This enterprise adoption addresses all of that with advanced queue management and appointment scheduling tools, as well as the ability to collect actionable insights into the customer experience through advanced reporting and feedback."

Liberty chose Qtrac for its ease of use, flexibility, advanced rules and reporting functions, and the overall completeness of the product. Because customers have the ability to monitor where they are in line, they will be able to manage their time and shop while they wait. Stores can also send customers promotions or real-time communications via the Qtrac technology.

In addition, Qtrac allows managers to collect customer information before they arrive, so they can be prioritized in line and connected to the right person to assist them based on their needs.

"Qtrac will be a valuable tool across all of our retail locations," said Ankit Sharma, Liberty Puerto Rico's VP of B2C Commercial Strategy. "Not only will our customers be able to enjoy their in-store experience more, but we will also have a bird's-eye view of any problems with wait times, staffing or customer experience that need to be addressed."

Going forward, Qtrac expects to continue its growth both internationally and within the telecom industry .

"Telecom offers unique challenges at retail locations," said Steve Covate, Qtrac's Vice President of Sales. "We have done a lot of implementations in this industry, so Qtrac is well equipped to address those issues while supporting a personalized customer journey."

For more information about Qtrac's offerings within the telecom industry, visit https://qtrac.com/telecommunications/ .

ABOUT QTRAC®

Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at qtrac.com .

