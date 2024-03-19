Qtrac Expands Presence in EMEA Region Through Partnership with emendSys

The new partnership will focus on improving innovation in brick-and-mortar businesses.

VALENCIA, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac® , a world-leading provider of a total brick-and-mortar experience platform facilitating virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems , today announced a partnership with emendSys , experts in custom-made IT solutions. The collaboration aims to innovate brick-and-mortar businesses throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) by enhancing customer experiences and improving staff efficiency with Qtrac's technology and solutions.

"Qtrac and emendSys together can leverage our respective areas of expertise in order to bring truly innovative technology to retail businesses in the EMEA region," said emendSys's chief development officer, Daniel Moussa. "We will be in a position to offer advanced IT solutions, integration services, and queue management solutions that allow businesses to meet the high standards that customers expect from a brick-and-mortar experience."

As part of innovating the in-person retail experience, emendSys will act as a reseller for Qtrac's products and solutions in the EMEA region. The main goals of the collaboration are:

Innovation in brick-and-mortar businesses: Both Qtrac and emendSys recognize the unique challenges and opportunities present in physical retail and service environments. By combining Qtrac's technology solutions with emendSys's expertise in IT services and custom software development, the partnership aims to revolutionize how brick-and-mortar businesses operate.

Both Qtrac and emendSys recognize the unique challenges and opportunities present in physical retail and service environments. By combining Qtrac's technology solutions with emendSys's expertise in IT services and custom software development, the partnership aims to revolutionize how brick-and-mortar businesses operate. Improved customer experiences: A key aspect of this collaboration is to elevate the customer experience in physical stores and service centers. This could involve integrating advanced technology solutions such as AI-driven customer service tools, personalized shopping experiences, and streamlined checkout processes.

A key aspect of this collaboration is to elevate the in physical stores and service centers. This could involve integrating advanced technology solutions such as AI-driven customer service tools, personalized shopping experiences, and streamlined checkout processes. Enhanced staff efficiency: Equally important is the focus on improving staff efficiency . The partnership seeks to provide tools and systems that help staff members manage tasks more effectively, reduce manual labor through automation, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

"This partnership opens the door to an array of opportunities for Qtrac in the EMEA region because of emendSys's long-standing local market knowledge, customer base and sales channels," said Qtrac's strategic partnership director, Lorenzo Brizzi. "It's also good news for our current and future customers in this area of the world, since it allows us to offer enhanced technology that will benefit businesses across a wide range of industries that are looking for modern, scalable, and efficient technology solutions."

The partnership will primarily target brick-and-mortar businesses in healthcare, retail, government, telecommunications and education.

For more information, visit the emendSys website and Qtrac's partnership page .

ABOUT QTRAC®

Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at qtrac.com .

