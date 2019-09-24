QTS and Metro Fiber Networks Announce Availability of Strategic Dark Fiber Network at the QTS Richmond NAP

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Fiber Networks (MFN), owner and operator of 100% underground dark fiber network solutions in Virginia, and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that MFN has completed the build-out of MFN's all-underground strategic high-count dark fiber network into QTS' 1.3 million square foot strategic mega data center in Richmond, Va.

Metro Fiber Networks is now offering dark fiber solutions providing new opportunities for customers in need of colocation connecting to the world's lowest latency, highest capacity subsea cables, MAREA and BRUSA, that terminate in the QTS Richmond Network Access Point (NAP).

The QTS Richmond NAP is a major connectivity hub in the Mid-Atlantic region offering hyperscale and enterprise-grade hybrid colocation solutions. The carrier-neutral facility offers customers access to a multitude of terrestrial fiber networks, subsea cables landing in Virginia Beach, cloud ecosystems, SDN-providers and Internet Exchanges.

"Metro Fiber Networks is currently the only dark fiber provider located in this important footprint from Henrico County to Virginia Beach," said Clint Heiden, Chief Revenue Officer of QTS. "With MFN's connectivity into our Richmond data center, we will expand opportunities for customers by providing direct access to the subsea cables in Virginia Beach and giving bits arriving over the cables from abroad a dense NAP infrastructure to offload onto destination networks as quickly and efficiently as possible."

"QTS Richmond is a world-class facility and we are proud to have built out a high-count dark fiber network into their facility," said Gary Tarpley, CEO & President of Metro Fiber Networks. "This partnership will provide MFN network customers an industry-leading colocation offering at QTS' strategically located data center in Richmond. MFN's network colocation customers located at our modular Edge facility in Yorktown, which is a midpoint between Virginia Beach and Richmond, now have a strategic option for enterprise-class data center solutions at QTS Richmond."

About Metro Fiber Networks

Metro Fiber Networks, Inc. (MFN) is a leading provider of 100% underground high-count diverse Dark Fiber network solutions in the state of Virginia spanning over 75,000 fiber miles across Hampton Roads region including Virginia Beach and middle Peninsula extending all the way to Henrico County. MFN owns and operates its network which is all-underground with some subsea segments. The underground aspect of the network adds to its unique topology and protection from the natural weather elements. MFN's Dark Fiber network supports the growing needs of Hyperscale customers, Data Center Providers, Lit Network Providers, Enterprises, Subsea Providers, Health Care Systems, Government and Educational Institutions. MFN also services the Mobile industry by offering Dark Fiber to the Cell Backhaul and Small Cell Fronthaul. For more information visit MFN at https://metrofibernetworks.com/ call +1.757.890.0143 or follow on Twitter @MetroFiberNetworks.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

