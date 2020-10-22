QTS Announces Official Opening of Second Mega Data Center on Atlanta Metro Campus

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced the official opening of a new 495,000 gross square foot mega data center on its Atlanta Metro campus.

Constructed and commissioned in less than 10 months, QTS Atlanta-Metro Data Center 2 (DC2) features 240,000 square feet of data hall space and 72 megawatts of power capacity designed for large-scale enterprise colocation and hyperscale deployments. The facility is purpose-built utilizing QTS' innovative standardized Freedom Building design and specifications.

Consistent with QTS' de-risked approach to development and capital allocation, the Company previously announced the signing of anchor tenant leases with two existing strategic hyperscale customers totaling more than 16 megawatts at the new Atlanta-Metro DC2 site. These customers chose to expand with QTS based on QTS' operational maturity, speed to market and commitment to a premium customer experience.

QTS Atlanta-Metro DC2 sits adjacent to the Company's flagship Atlanta-Metro Data Center (DC1) on a 95+ acre site that now encompasses 200+ megawatts of utility capacity fed from two of the largest pre-positioned, data center owned substations in the country. These substations enable QTS to deliver, it believes, the lowest cost of power to its customers in the southeast data center market at less than 4 cents per kilowatt hour. Upon full development, the Atlanta-Metro campus is expected to support more than 275 megawatts of power capacity.

QTS' Atlanta-Metro data center campus represents one of the most strategic data center properties in the Southeast with approximately 250 embedded customers. The campus features abundant networking including 2,000+ cross connects supported by diverse connectivity for cloud and hybrid colocation, direct fiber access to a multitude of carriers, access to multiple fiber routes and IP providers, multiple dark and lit fiber providers, redundant transport paths and access to the world's largest cloud providers.

"We are opening our new mega data center on our Atlanta Metro campus to expand our growth opportunity with hyperscale, large enterprise and government organizations in the Southeast," said Chad Williams, Chief Executive Officer, QTS. "Atlanta Metro DC2 represents QTS' third mega data center in the greater Atlanta area, further solidifying our presence as Atlanta's market leader."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

