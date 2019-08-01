QTS Awarded for Global Sustainability Leadership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, winner of the Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2019 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

The award recognizes QTS for establishing sustainability leadership in an industry featuring some of the largest consumers of electrical power. QTS is one of a few data center companies holding themselves accountable as responsible global citizens and has committed to sustainability best practices that are impactful, achievable and ultimately have set the standard for the data center industry.

"QTS has committed to minimizing its data center carbon footprint by utilizing as much renewable fuel, reclaimed water and recycled materials as possible," said Travis Wright, Vice President, Energy and Sustainability, QTS. "We have implemented a methodic, documented sustainability approach featuring energy efficiency measures and renewable energy procurement, all backed by continuous innovation."

Knowing that transparency is fundamental to accountability, QTS has committed to publicly report on sustainability goals and metrics. To support this, QTS published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Report - a first for the Company and one of the first in the data center industry.

"We are proud to reward and recognize QTS for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "QTS is a sustainability leader in their industry and it was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

Following are areas noted for QTS' sustainability leadership.

Green Power - The EPA ranks QTS as the 4th largest user of green power among all data center companies and the 12th largest user among the EPA's Top Tech & Telecom companies overall. QTS has committed to procure 100% of its power from renewable sources by 2025 with its data centers in Irving , Chicago and Piscataway already 100 percent renewable. QTS is now using 340 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually representing more than 30 percent of its total power needs.

- The EPA ranks QTS as the 4th largest user of green power among all data center companies and the 12th largest user among the EPA's Top Tech & Telecom companies overall. QTS has committed to procure 100% of its power from renewable sources by 2025 with its data centers in , and Piscataway already 100 percent renewable. QTS is now using 340 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually representing more than 30 percent of its total power needs. Recycle Buildings and Waste – QTS' strategy involves redeveloping mega scale infrastructure into world-class data centers. QTS is the only data center provider that has demonstrated a track record of recycling the entire structure compared to others who typically scrap the building and landfill the waste. QTS has committed to recycling at least 600 million pounds of material by 2025.

– QTS' strategy involves redeveloping mega scale infrastructure into world-class data centers. QTS is the only data center provider that has demonstrated a track record of recycling the entire structure compared to others who typically scrap the building and landfill the waste. QTS has committed to recycling at least 600 million pounds of material by 2025. Water Conservation – QTS annually reclaims millions of gallons using advanced rainwater collection and reclamation systems. QTS has committed to reclaim at least 10 million gallons per year by 2025.

– QTS annually reclaims millions of gallons using advanced rainwater collection and reclamation systems. QTS has committed to reclaim at least 10 million gallons per year by 2025. Operational Efficiency - Cooling consumes 30 percent of the electricity load in a typical data center. QTS has implemented Energy Star Programs in all facilities saving more than 4 million kWh annually and has a patent pending with the US Patent Office for a water-free cooling design.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

