QTS Deploys Megaport in Seven Additional Data Centers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing customer demand for diverse cloud connectivity options, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that customers in QTS' Atlanta , GA; Ashburn , VA; Piscataway , NJ, Miami , FL, Suwanee , GA and Sacramento , CA data centers will be able to access Software Defined Interconnection services from Megaport , a leader in Networking as a Service (NaaS).

Access to Megaport's platform is already available in QTS' Chicago, IL; Dallas-Irving, TX; Richmond, VA and Santa Clara, CA data centers. Customers will now have access to Megaport across 10 different QTS data centers.

Megaport's deployment is part of QTS' multi-phased approach to expand its carrier-neutral cloud ecosystem and simplify customer network strategies by providing connectivity for cloud and hybrid IT environments.

Megaport complements QTS' existing portfolio of network services to include direct, on demand connectivity to the world's largest cloud and hyperscale providers such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, IBM Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Salesforce.com, SAP and Nutanix.

"Megaport's NaaS platform aligns well with QTS' innovative software-defined data centers and hybrid IT solutions. Their commitment to strategic carrier-neutral cloud interconnection has created environments where enterprises can go to solve the challenges of adopting and scaling cloud services," said Eric Troyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Megaport. "The Megaport ecosystem enables QTS customers with the greatest choice of service providers and global cloud onramps. Direct connections to cloud onramps improves performance, scalability, and can reduce costs for QTS customers and partners. With Megaport Cloud Router, QTS customers can directly connect between public cloud providers through point and click provisioning - making multicloud networking a reality."

"QTS is highly focused on providing our customers with the widest range of connectivity, interconnection and peering options," said Sean Baillie, Chief of Staff, QTS. "Speed, agility and efficiency are central to every hybrid IT strategy and Megaport provides our customers with a highly elastic option for connecting with who they want, when they want, more efficiently and effectively."

About Megaport:

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or Megaport's open API. Megaport connects over 1,500 customers in more than 528 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and a member of the SAP PartnerEdge open ecosystem.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

