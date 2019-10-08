QTS Expands Commitment to Carrier Neutrality With Telia Carrier in Atlanta Metro Data Center

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that Telia Carrier, owner and operator of the world's #1 ranked global Internet backbone, has upgraded their network presence in QTS' Atlanta Metro mega data center.

Telia Carrier is the top ranked global IP backbone, with customers in more than 120 countries, operations in 35 of these and network presence in 120 cities worldwide. Telia offers a broad portfolio of Internet and Ethernet services, IoT backbone services, Cloud Connect, and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s wavelengths in a live production network.

Telia Carrier's presence in QTS addresses growing demand for high-capacity services in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast including access to international subsea cable landing stations in Miami and Richmond, VA. Telia Carrier's extensive fiber network and advanced network services further expands QTS' ability to provide low latency connectivity and reinforces QTS as Atlanta's market leader based on capacity deployed for hybrid colocation and hyperscale customers.1

"QTS is pleased to welcome the world's top ranked Internet backbone to our Atlanta facilities as we continue to expand, adding to our ability to provide a wide range of carrier-neutral connectivity options," said Clint Heiden, Chief Revenue Officer, QTS. "Direct access to reliable Internet connectivity and diverse high-speed 100G wavelength services are prerequisites for all businesses in the digital age. Added together with the advantages of cost-efficient power and a tax-friendly business environment we continue to deliver significant value to our prospects and customers."

"Telia Carrier is committed to building differentiated global IP and Transport networks that exceed customer expectations, with highly flexible and diverse route options," says Ivo Pascucci, VP Sales, Telia Carrier. "QTS' Atlanta Metro data center is the perfect location for us as it provides the scale and resiliency we need, in a marketplace with high demand for state of the art communications infrastructure and services."

At 970,000 square feet, QTS' Atlanta Metro is one the world's largest multi-tenant data centers and home to some of the biggest brand name cloud companies and enterprises seeking hybrid colocation and hyperscale capacity. It features its own on-site Georgia Power substation and direct fiber access to a wide variety of carrier-neutral providers.

Telia Carrier has already established a presence in QTS' Richmond mega data center, home to the QTS Richmond NAP and access to the new high speed, low latency MAREA and BRUSA subsea cables that terminate there.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

1) Atlanta Multi-Tenant Data Center Market Report, October 2018, 451 Research

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

