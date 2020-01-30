QTS Expands Commitment to Environmental Sustainability with American Forests Partnership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for corporate support in reducing carbon emissions and its collective impact on the environment, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced a long-term partnership with American Forests who will plant trees as part of every QTS customer agreement for data center services at no cost to the customer.

The tree planting program is a new addition to QTS' expanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program initiatives documented here.

American Forests is a world leader in planting trees for environmental restoration, a pioneer in the science and practice of urban forestry, and a primary communicator of the benefits of trees and forests.

Under the new initiative, QTS pledges to plant one tree per month for every 100 kilowatt (kW) customer agreement throughout the term of the agreement.

"QTS has fully committed to lead the industry in minimizing carbon footprint by utilizing as much renewable fuel, reclaimed water and recycled materials as possible," said Travis Wright, Vice President, Energy and Sustainability, QTS. "By planting trees on behalf of our customers at no cost to them, we create additional value and benefit our communities at the same time."

Today, American Forests' primary campaigns are Tree-Planting for Environmental Restoration and Reversing the National Urban Tree Deficit, which encourage people to improve rural, suburban, and urban ecosystems by planting and caring for trees that provide important environmental and economic benefits including pure water, clean air and wildlife habitat.

American Forests' programs are thoughtfully developed, taking a long-term view and consider the care required for seedlings and strategic site selections that ensure the greatest ecological benefits.

"Trees are nature's technology for regulating our climate and sustaining abundant and clean water, acting like a cleansing sponge for our air and water. We are thrilled that QTS is advancing its environmental leadership by helping American Forests deploy this natural climate and water solution all across America," – Jad Daley, President and CEO, American Forests.

Tree planting is gaining momentum as an important strategy to combat carbon emissions globally. A Swiss study published in the Science Journal concluded that planting 1.2 trillion trees worldwide could absorb and store an astonishing 205 metric gigatons – effectively removing two-thirds of all human-made carbon from the atmosphere, once those trees fully mature.

