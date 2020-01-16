QTS Further Expands Commitment to Carrier Neutrality With the World's #1 Ranked Global Internet Backbone

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that Telia Carrier, owner and operator of the world's #1 ranked global Internet backbone , has deployed a point of presence in QTS' Chicago and Miami data centers.

Today's announcement follows Telia Carrier's recent upgrade of its network presence in QTS' Atlanta Metro mega data center and establishing a presence in the QTS Richmond NAP featuring access to the new high speed, low latency MAREA and BRUSA subsea cables that terminate there.

Telia Carrier is the top ranked global IP backbone, with customers in more than 120 countries, operations in 35 of these and network presence in 120 cities worldwide. Telia Carrier offers a broad portfolio of connectivity services, including IP Transit, Cloud Connect, IoT backbone services, Ethernet, and SD-WAN, and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600G/s wavelengths in a live production network.

Telia Carrier's presence in QTS Chicago, Miami, Atlanta and Richmond addresses growing demand for high-capacity services including access to international subsea cable landing stations in Miami and Richmond, VA. Telia Carrier's extensive fiber network and advanced network services further expand QTS' ability to provide low latency connectivity and reinforce QTS as a global leader based on capacity deployed for hybrid colocation and hyperscale customers.

"We are pleased to add two more points of presence for the world's largest IP network," said Clint Heiden, Chief Revenue Officer, QTS. "Direct access to reliable Internet connectivity and diverse high-speed 100G wavelength service is a prerequisite for all businesses and is consistent with our commitment to create globally meaningful interconnection points including the world's highest capacity, lowest latency subsea cables."

"Telia Carrier is committed to building differentiated global IP and Transport networks that exceed customer expectations, with highly flexible and diverse route options," said Staffan Göjeryd, Chief Executive Officer, Telia Carrier. "We have now deployed in four of QTS' world-class software-defined data centers that provide scale and resiliency in key markets with high customer demand for communications infrastructure and services."

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, Telia Carrier makes big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com .

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

