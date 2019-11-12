QTS Names Jan Daan Luycks as Managing Director, European Operations

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions today announced the appointment of Jan Daan (J.D.) Luycks as Managing Director overseeing QTS' European operations, including the newly acquired Groningen and Eemshaven data centers in the Netherlands. The appointment supports the Company's expansion of its operations internationally, as part of its global growth strategy, while reducing execution risk in a new market and maintaining continued high-level customer support through its partnership with Zentrys Group B.V.

Jan Daan Luycks – QTS’ Managing Director, European Operations

Luycks has served in a number of senior executive positions in the data center and managed services industry, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Kao DATA. Prior to Kao DATA, he served as Vice President and Head of Managed Services at GTS Telecom and CEO of CE Colo. In 2000, Luycks joined European data center company Interxion Holding BV where he worked for 10 years as Director of European Accounts and Managing Director for Interxion Belgium. Luycks received a B.A. in Law from Erasmus University, Rotterdam and a Master's Degree in Law and Economics from the Erasmus Programme from Erasmus University, Universitat Hamburg and Universite Paris Dauphine.

"We welcome J.D. to the QTS team as we execute on our global expansion strategy," said Chad Williams, Chief Executive Officer, QTS. "Our presence in Groningen and Eemshaven is highly strategic and, with J.D.'s leadership, we look forward to providing the European market with the industry-leading performance, reliability and scalability of our hybrid colocation and hyperscale data center solutions."

QTS' Eemshaven facility has built-out capacity representing approximately 20 gross megawatts of power and 113,000 square feet of raised floor data center space. The facility is strategically located adjacent to multiple hyperscale customer-owned data center deployments and in close proximity to several transatlantic fiber cable landings providing access to multiple markets within Europe and North America. QTS expects the Eemshaven facility to support its ongoing hyperscale growth initiatives and continues to engage in preliminary discussions with multiple potential anchor tenants.

QTS' Groningen facility currently has built-out capacity representing approximately 10 gross megawatts of power and 45,000 square feet of raised floor data center space. The facility, which is largely stabilized currently supports more than 20 colocation tenants in one of the most interconnected data centers in the northern Netherlands.

"I am very excited to join QTS, particularly at this important stage of their growth," Luycks said. "I look forward to building our team and establishing QTS' presence in the Netherlands and Europe as QTS stands ready to serve as a trusted and strategic IT infrastructure partner."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

QTS Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

