QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for hybrid colocation solutions supporting multi-cloud IT strategies, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Relus Cloud, the leading cloud migration provider. Under the partnership, Relus, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, will provide cloud migration support as part of QTS' Managed AWS solution for customers building a hybrid colocation strategy.

QTS' Managed AWS solution combines QTS' high-touch management and monitoring expertise into the company's innovative Service Delivery Platform (SDP). Through the partnership, customers can achieve a seamless hybrid management framework that improves visibility and control, while reducing costs and simplifying the management of workloads running on AWS.

"To meet today's evolving business and IT needs, organizations are turning towards hybrid colocation solutions that support multi-cloud strategies," said Chris Ortbals, Executive Vice President, Product and Marketing, QTS. "As more workloads are migrated to the cloud, enterprises are realizing they need a partner to handle the growing challenges of managing their AWS environment alongside the rest of their IT infrastructure. QTS is pleased to work with Relus Cloud to support our customers' unique hybrid IT journey requirements."

"We look forward to providing migration and cloud transformation expertise, supporting QTS' Managed AWS solutions," said Mark Metz, CEO, Relus Cloud. "QTS' mega data centers and integrated services platform provide the necessary scale and direct connectivity to key cloud platforms that are enabling a myriad of hybrid IT solutions."

The QTS-Relus Cloud partnership supports QTS' strategic focus utilizing partners to enhance its hybrid IT infrastructure solutions and aligns with increasing industry demand for diverse cloud solutions. According to Rightscale's new 2018 State of the Cloud Report, 96 percent of the respondents reported they now use cloud with 81 percent confirming they have a multi-cloud strategy. The QTS-Relus partnership also leverages QTS' ongoing collaboration with AWS enabling direct connected colocation to AWS customers. QTS CloudRamp is a first-of-its-kind pre-built, pre-configured colocation solution available for purchase online on AWS Marketplace.

About Relus Cloud

Relus Cloud, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, helps customers prepare for growth, eliminate uncertainty, train their technical teams, and move faster in a cloud-first world. Our core competencies are focused on Migrations, DevOps, and Data and Analytics, with an emphasis on strategy consulting, architecture and design, cloud migration, culture change, managed services, and talent delivery. For more information, visit www.reluscloud.com.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

