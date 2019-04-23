QTS Publishes First Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives Report

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions today published its 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Report - a first for the Company.

Available online here, and in print by request, the report – prepared by the QTS Sustainability Leadership team in conjunction with a third party ESG consultant – provides a comprehensive summary of QTS' approach to sustainable business practices that are highly important to its stakeholders and business.

"The report is about transparency and accountability. It measures our progress on key ESG initiatives as a company and challenges us to continue to do more each year," said Chad Williams, Chief Executive Officer, QTS. "We are pleased to take a leadership role in the data center industry as one of the first to set measurable ESG goals and report on them publicly."

QTS' legacy of corporate sustainability can be traced back to early initiatives to minimize production waste, leverage renewable energy, and responsibly manage materials. Over the years these initiatives evolved and expanded into business practices in a company culture that has come to be defined by its tagline Powered by People. The report documents the Company's vision of enhancing the care and improvement of human life and minimizing our carbon footprint through technology, manpower and advanced construction and procurement initiatives.

Highlights of the report include:

QTS is ranked by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as one of the Top 30 Tech & Telecom largest green power users.

QTS reports approximately 32% of its power is sourced from renewable sources, representing approximately 340,748 MWh of renewable power purchased since 2018.

QTS' sustainability strategy includes reusing brownfield properties and transforming them into state-of-the-art data centers. To date, the Company has reused or recycled over 550 million pounds of industrial materials as part of its development process and LEED certification for QTS data centers.

QTS annually reclaims millions of gallons of water using advanced rainwater collection systems along with additional savings from water reclamation systems. Over the last two years, QTS has reclaimed more than 30 million gallons of water and increased its water-use efficiency by 26%.

To further reduce carbon footprint and power costs for customers, QTS has implemented Energy Star Programs in all facilities that include blanking panels that save more than 4 million kWh annually, time and motion sensors, and other systems including a patent pending with the US Patent Office for air cooling design.

Looking forward, the Company has set measurable, relevant and timely targets that are expected to further reduce carbon footprint, support the clean energy industry, improve the lives of QTS' stakeholders, and optimize its business results. Based on current projections, QTS' environmental goals include:

Procure 100% of power from renewable energy sources by 2025

Pursue LEED certification in 90% of QTS facilities by 2025

Conserve at least 10 million gallons of water per year

Install electric vehicle charging stations at 30% of QTS facilities by 2025

Recycle 600 million pounds of material by 2025

Join RE 100, BSR, GRESB in 2019

"Early on, I realized that my primary responsibilities were to be an effective steward of people and capital, and for 15 years I have held these as my most sacred leadership obligations," Williams said. "Sustainable organizations must choose wisely how they will give back to their communities, the environment, their employees and their shareholders and we look forward to executing toward our ESG goals and reporting on our progress."

