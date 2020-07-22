QTS Publishes Second Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives Report

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced it has published its GRI compliant 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Report.

Available online here, the report, prepared by the QTS Sustainability Leadership team provides a comprehensive summary and progress report on QTS' approach to sustainable business practices that are highly important to its stakeholders and business.

"QTS is fully committed to sustainable business practices backed by transparency and accountability," said Chad Williams, Chief Executive Officer, QTS. "We are taking a leadership role by measuring and publishing our progress achieving key ESG milestones, including our commitment to procure 100% of our power requirements from renewable energy sources by 2025."

QTS' legacy of corporate sustainability can be traced back to early initiatives to redevelop large scale infrastructure into world-class data centers, providing a significant opportunity to recycle existing materials. Over the years these initiatives expanded into business practices aligned around a company culture that is Powered by People. The report documents the Company's vision of enhancing the care and improvement of human life and minimizing our carbon footprint through technology, manpower and advanced construction and procurement initiatives.

In 2019, the company published its inaugural ESG report that featured measurable, relevant and timely targets to reduce carbon footprint, support the clean energy industry, improve the lives of QTS' stakeholders, and optimize its business results. Based on progress and success in 2019, the company has updated its environmental goals in the 2020 report as follows:

Procure 100% of our power from renewable energy sources by 2025.

As of 2019, QTS procured 32% of our energy from renewable sources, and in 2020 the company expects that percentage to increase.



As of 2019, 50% of QTS' facilities are LEED certified, and the Company is exploring additional green building certifications that align with QTS' sustainable business initiatives.



QTS annually reclaims millions of gallons of water using advanced rainwater collection systems along with additional savings from water reclamation systems. In 2017, QTS set a goal to conserve at least 10 million gallons of water per year. Because it achieved this goal in both 2018 and 2019 it is increasing the goal to 15 million gallons of water annually going forward.



In two years, QTS reached its initial goal of installing EV charging stations at 30% of its facilities. QTS' new target is to install EV charging stations at 75% of its facilities by 2025.



QTS' sustainability strategy includes redeveloping brownfield properties and transforming them into state-of-the-art data centers. To date, QTS has recycled over 1.2 billion pounds of material. Rather than focus on the pounds it has recycled, QTS is shifting its focus and has set a target to recycle 90% of our operational waste by 2025.

"I believe ESG has accelerated as key stakeholders recognize that the long-term viability of any company is, in part, predicated on its commitment to serving something greater than ourselves as we care about each other, our customers and our communities," Williams said. "While growth and profitability are clearly important to our business, QTS has always fostered a culture that enables our employees to pursue excellence and positively impact each other and our communities. This emphasis on serving others is and always has been equally critical to our long-term strategy."

Other highlights

In 2019, QTS joined RE 100, Renewable Energy Buyer's Alliance (REBA), and was ranked by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) as the #1 global data center.



QTS is ranked 12th by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as one of the Top 30 Tech & Telecom largest green power users.



In partnership with American Forests, QTS rolled out a new customer-centric environmental program that commits to planting trees for every customer based on power consumption.



QTS' Service Delivery Platform now features an application that allows customers to understand their impact on the environment in real-time.

