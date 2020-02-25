QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi Global Property CEO Conference scheduled for March 1 – 4, 2020 at the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, Florida. QTS is scheduled to present on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here.

Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investor Conference scheduled for March 1 – 4, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. QTS is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 2020 Technology, Internet and Services Conference scheduled for March 10 – 11, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York. QTS is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here.

Jefferies 2020 Technology and Telecom Real Estate Summit scheduled for March 31, 2020 in New York, New York.

A link to the webcast will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.

