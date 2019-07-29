QTS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. ("QTS" or the "Company") (NYSE: QTS) today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

(1) Includes QTS's pro rata share of results from the unconsolidated entity.

Additional Second Quarter Highlights

Recognized total consolidated revenues of $119.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 , an increase of 6.1% compared to total consolidated revenue of $112.3 million for the same period in 2018. The Company recognized total consolidated revenues of $119.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to total consolidated Core revenue of $102.5 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 16.2%. This does not include QTS' pro rata share of revenue attributable to the unconsolidated joint venture of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 .

for the quarter ended , an increase of 6.1% compared to total consolidated revenue of for the same period in 2018. The Company recognized total consolidated revenues of for the quarter ended compared to total consolidated Core revenue of for the same period in 2018, an increase of 16.2%. This does not include QTS' pro rata share of revenue attributable to the unconsolidated joint venture of for the quarter ended . Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $62.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 , an increase of 16.0% compared to Core Adjusted EBITDA for the same period in 2018.

for the quarter ended , an increase of 16.0% compared to Core Adjusted EBITDA for the same period in 2018. Reported Operating FFO available to common stockholders and OP unit holders for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $40.8 million , an increase of 10.6% compared to Core Operating FFO available to common stockholders and OP unit holders of $36.9 million for the same period in 2018.

of , an increase of 10.6% compared to Core Operating FFO available to common stockholders and OP unit holders of for the same period in 2018. Reported Operating FFO per fully diluted share of $0.65 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 , compared to Core Operating FFO per fully diluted share of $0.64 in the same period of 2018.

for the quarter ended , compared to Core Operating FFO per fully diluted share of in the same period of 2018. Signed new and modified renewal leases during the second quarter of 2019 aggregating to $19.6 million of incremental annualized rent, net of downgrades.

of incremental annualized rent, net of downgrades. Reported annualized booked-not-billed monthly recurring revenue ("MRR") of $68.1 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $54.8 million as of March 31, 2019 .

as of compared to as of . Completed the acquisition of two data centers in the Netherlands for approximately $44 million in cash consideration, including closing costs on April 23, 2019 . The two facilities, in Groningen and Eemshaven, currently have approximately 160,000 square feet of raised floor capacity and 30 megawatts of combined gross power capacity built out and fully available.

"QTS continued to capitalize on our strategic differentiators in the market during the second quarter, resulting in one of our strongest leasing quarters as a public company at attractive returns on invested capital," said Chad Williams, Chairman and CEO of QTS.

Williams added, "Strong execution combined with a go-to-market approach that balances the steady performance of a diversified hybrid colocation business, and select growth acceleration opportunities with strategic hyperscale customers, continues to support consistent growth and financial performance."

Financial Results

Net income recognized in the second quarter of 2019 was $7.5 million ($0.03 net loss per basic and diluted common share), compared to net loss of $6.4 million ($0.16 net loss per basic and diluted common share) recognized in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net income was primarily driven by a reduction in restructuring expenses of approximately $11.4 million related to costs incurred in the prior year associated with the Company's strategic growth plan.

QTS generated total revenues of $119.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 16.2% compared to total Core revenue of $102.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. MRR as of June 30, 2019 was $32.8 million compared to Core MRR as of June 30, 2018 of $29.5 million.

QTS generated $62.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 16.0% compared to Core Adjusted EBITDA of $53.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Additionally, QTS generated Operating FFO available to common stockholders and OP unit holders of $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 10.6% compared to Core Operating FFO available to common stockholders and OP unit holders of $36.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the effects of the Company's primarily non-cash deferred tax benefit/(expense), Operating FFO available to common stockholders and OP unit holders was $41.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 10.6% compared to Core Operating FFO available to common stockholders and OP unit holders of $37.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating FFO per fully diluted share was $0.65 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to Core Operating FFO per fully diluted share of $0.64 in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the effects of the Company's primarily non-cash deferred tax benefit/(expense), Operating FFO per fully diluted share was $0.65 in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.8% compared to Core Operating FFO per fully diluted share of $0.64 in the second quarter of 2018.

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, QTS entered into new and modified renewal leases aggregating to $19.6 million of incremental annualized rent. The Company's second quarter leasing performance was driven by continued strong performance in its hybrid colocation product offering and continued expansions by strategic hyperscale customers including the signing of a 5+ megawatt, multi-site lease with a hyperscale customer supporting a large federal program.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, QTS renewed leases with total annualized rent of $13.9 million at an average rent per square foot of $732, which was 1.2% higher than the annualized rent prior to their respective renewals. There is variability in the Company's renewal rates based on the mix of product types renewed, and renewal rates are generally expected to increase in the low to mid-single digits as compared to pre-renewal pricing. Rental Churn (which the Company defines as MRR lost in the period to a customer intending to fully exit the QTS platform in the near term compared to total MRR at the beginning of the period) was 1.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Rental Churn was 2.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the booked-not-billed MRR balance (which represents customer leases that have been executed, but for which lease payments have not commenced as of June 30, 2019) was approximately $5.7 million, or $68.1 million of annualized rent, and compares to $4.6 million, or $54.8 million of annualized rent at March 31, 2019. The booked-not-billed balance is expected to contribute an incremental $6.7 million to revenue in 2019 (representing $22.0 million in annualized revenues), an incremental $10.3 million in 2020 (representing $16.9 million in annualized revenues), and an incremental $29.2 million in annualized revenues thereafter.

Development

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company brought online approximately three megawatts of gross power and approximately 19,000 net rentable square feet ("NRSF") of raised floor and customer specific capital at its Fort Worth facility at an aggregate cost of approximately $25 million. In addition, during the second quarter of 2019, the Company's significant development activity continued at the Fort Worth, Ashburn, Irving, Chicago, Atlanta-Metro, Santa Clara and Piscataway facilities to have space ready for customers in 2019 and forward. The Company expects to bring an additional 101,000 raised floor NRSF into service in 2019 at an aggregate cost of approximately $148 million, of which $125 million has already been spent as of June 30, 2019.

Additionally, the joint venture brought online the second phase at the Manassas facility in the second quarter of 2019, representing approximately four megawatts of gross power and approximately 11,000 NRSF of raised floor at an aggregate cost of approximately $23 million at the joint venture's 100% share, of which the Company's pro rata share was approximately $11 million. The joint venture intends to bring additional space and power into service as incremental development at the Manassas facility takes place and future phases are delivered to the customer.

Acquisitions

During the second quarter of 2019, QTS completed the acquisition of two data centers in the Netherlands for approximately $44 million in cash, including closing costs. The data centers represent QTS' first mega scale expansion outside the U.S. and were opportunistically acquired from TCN SIG Telehousing B.V. The two facilities, in Groningen and Eemshaven currently have approximately 160,000 square feet of raised floor capacity and 30 megawatts of combined gross power capacity built out and fully available. QTS currently anticipates approximately $15 million of additional capital investments required for recommissioning of the two facilities. This investment, in addition to the initial purchase price, represents an upfront cost per megawatt of approximately $2 million, which is materially below the average cost to build in the Netherlands market.

The Groningen facility currently has built-out capacity representing approximately 10 gross megawatts of power and 45,000 square feet of raised floor data center space. The Groningen data center is more than 50% leased to approximately 20 colocation tenants and a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 3.5 years.

The Eemshaven facility, which is currently vacant, was originally constructed to support a single hyperscale tenant and has built-out capacity representing approximately 20 gross megawatts of power and 113,000 square feet of raised floor data center space. The facility is strategically located adjacent to multiple hyperscale customer-owned data center deployments, including a 500+ megawatt data center campus operated by one of the largest hyperscale cloud providers in the world. In addition, the facility is located in close proximity to multiple transatlantic fiber cable landings providing access to multiple markets within Europe and North America. QTS anticipates investing incremental capital over the next several quarters to recommission the facility.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's total indebtedness, inclusive of its pro rata share of joint venture debt, was approximately $1.4 billion, resulting in a net debt to annualized Adjusted EBITDA of 5.7x. The Company's leverage ratio pro forma for the effects of cash expected to be received at or before March 1, 2020 upon the full physical settlement of, and issuance of, 3,762,500 shares of common stock pursuant to the forward equity sale agreement entered into during the first quarter of 2019, assuming such proceeds were used to repay a portion of the Company's outstanding debt, is approximately 5.1x.

In February 2019, QTS conducted an underwritten offering of 7,762,500 shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 4,000,000 shares issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2019 and 3,762,500 shares which will be issued on a forward basis, in each case at a price of $41.50 per share. The Company received net proceeds of approximately $159 million from the issuance of 4,000,000 shares during the first quarter, which it used to repay amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company expects to physically settle the forward sale (by the delivery of shares of common stock) and receive proceeds of approximately $147 million from the sale of the 3,762,500 shares of common stock by March 1, 2020, although the Company has the right to elect settlement prior to that time.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had total available liquidity of approximately $718 million which was comprised of $560 million of available capacity under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility, approximately $147 million available proceeds at the Company's election to physically settle the aforementioned forward equity sale, and approximately $11 million of cash and cash equivalents.

2019 Guidance





2019 Guidance ($ in millions except per share amounts)

Low

High Revenue

$ 461

$ 475 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 243.5

$ 253.5 Operating FFO per fully diluted share

$ 2.61

$ 2.71

The Company is reaffirming its Revenue guidance range for 2019 of $461 million to $475 million which assumes annual rental churn as previously announced of between 3% and 6%. The Company is also reaffirming its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for 2019 of $243.5 million to $253.5 million and reaffirming its Operating FFO per fully diluted share guidance range for 2019 of $2.61 per share to $2.71 per share.

The Company's 2019 guidance includes the effects of the joint venture, which is reflected as an unconsolidated joint venture on QTS' reported financial statements. Consistent with GAAP accounting standards, revenue from the unconsolidated joint venture is removed from QTS' reported GAAP financial statements. Also consistent with GAAP accounting and NAREIT-defined standards, QTS includes its proportionate ownership of EBITDAre and Funds from Operations from the joint venture in its reported EBITDAre and Funds from Operations results, respectively.

QTS does not provide reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures included in its guidance provided above due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for restructuring costs, transaction costs, lease exit costs, asset impairments and loss on disposals and other charges as those amounts are subject to significant variability based on future transactions that are not yet known, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are helpful in understanding the Company's business, as further described below. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the selected financial information below.

Definitions

Core. The Core business consists primarily of the Company's hyperscale and hybrid colocation business, along with technology and services revenue from the Company's cloud and managed services business that supports hyperscale and hybrid colocation customers. Core financial measures and operating statistics represent the financial results or operating statistics, as applicable, of the Company's Core business. The Company transitioned its "Non-Core" business (i.e., business other than the Core business) over the course of 2018, ending in the fourth quarter of 2018, following the Company's announcement of its strategic growth plan in the first quarter of 2018.

Non-Core. Non-Core represents the portion of the Company's business that the Company exited in accordance with its strategic growth plan announced in the first quarter of 2018 and completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Non-Core business consisted of certain products and services within the Company's cloud and managed services business, primarily managed hosting, as well as colocation revenue attached to certain customers in the managed services business. Non-Core financial measures and operating statistics represent the financial results or operating statistics, as applicable, of the Company's Non-Core business for the applicable period.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 26 data centers and supports more than 1,100 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands except shares data)





June 30,

December 31,



2019 (1)

2018 (1) ASSETS











Real Estate Assets











Land

$ 107,307

$ 105,541 Buildings, improvements and equipment



2,087,374



1,917,251 Less: Accumulated depreciation



(523,040)



(467,644)





1,671,641



1,555,148 Construction in progress (2)



856,005



790,064 Real Estate Assets, net



2,527,646



2,345,212 Investments in unconsolidated entity



32,797



— Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



59,946



— Cash and cash equivalents



10,638



11,759 Rents and other receivables, net



60,754



55,093 Acquired intangibles, net



89,226



95,451 Deferred costs, net (3) (4)



46,662



45,096 Prepaid expenses



8,224



6,822 Goodwill



173,843



173,843 Assets held for sale



—



71,800 Other assets, net (5)



57,217



56,893 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,066,953

$ 2,861,969













LIABILITIES











Unsecured credit facility, net (4)

$ 949,816

$ 945,657 Senior notes, net of debt issuance costs (4)



395,167



394,786 Finance leases and mortgage notes payable



48,211



4,674 Operating lease liabilities



67,457



— Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



90,211



99,166 Dividends and distributions payable



33,247



29,633 Advance rents, security deposits and other liabilities



47,987



32,679 Liabilities held for sale



—



24,349 Deferred income taxes



1,294



1,097 Deferred income



40,033



33,241 TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,673,423



1,565,282













EQUITY











7.125% Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock: $0.01 par value (liquidation preference $25.00 per share), 4,600,000 shares authorized, 4,280,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (6)



103,212



103,212 6.50% Series B cumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock: $0.01 par value (liquidation preference $100.00 per share), 3,162,500 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (7)



304,223



304,265 Common stock: $0.01 par value, 450,133,000 shares authorized, 55,390,521 and 51,123,417 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



554



511 Additional paid-in capital



1,219,048



1,062,473 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(23,310)



2,073 Accumulated dividends in excess of earnings



(316,158)



(278,548) Total stockholders' equity



1,287,569



1,193,986 Noncontrolling interests



105,961



102,701 TOTAL EQUITY



1,393,530



1,296,687 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 3,066,953

$ 2,861,969













(1) The balance sheet at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, has been derived from the consolidated financial statements at that date, but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. (2) As of June 30, 2019, construction in progress included $200.3 million related to land acquisitions whereby the initiation of development activities has begun to prepare the property for its intended use. (3) As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, deferred costs, net included $6.7 million and $7.7 million of deferred financing costs net of amortization, respectively, and $40.0 million and $37.4 million of deferred leasing costs net of amortization, respectively. (4) Debt issuance costs, net related to the Senior Notes and term loan portion of the Company's unsecured credit facility aggregating $10.7 million and $11.6 million at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, have been netted against the related debt liability line items for both periods presented. (5) As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, other assets, net included $54.0 million and $48.8 million of corporate fixed assets, respectively, primarily relating to construction of corporate offices, leasehold improvements and product related assets. (6) As of June 30, 2019, the total liquidation preference of the Series A Preferred Stock was $107.0 million, calculated as $25.00 liquidation preference per share times 4,280,000 shares outstanding. (7) As of June 30, 2019, the total liquidation preference of the Series B Preferred Stock was $316.3 million, calculated as $100.00 liquidation preference per share times 3,162,500 shares outstanding.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2019 (1)

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Revenues:





























Rental (2)

$ 114,977

$ 109,389

$ 101,086

$ 224,366

$ 201,014 Other (3)



4,190



3,300



11,191



7,490



24,960 Total revenues



119,167



112,689



112,277



231,856



225,974 Operating expenses:





























Property operating costs



38,570



34,103



36,558



72,673



74,298 Real estate taxes and insurance



3,355



3,367



2,903



6,722



5,808 Depreciation and amortization



41,481



38,788



37,820



80,269



73,733 General and administrative (4)



20,124



19,891



21,031



40,015



43,265 Transaction and integration costs



1,039



1,214



653



2,253



1,573 Restructuring



—



—



11,430



—



19,960 Total operating expenses



104,569



97,363



110,395



201,932



218,637 Gain on sale of real estate, net



—



13,408



—



13,408



— Operating income



14,598



28,734



1,882



43,332



7,337 Other income and expense:





























Interest income



36



45



25



81



26 Interest expense



(6,459)



(7,146)



(8,203)



(13,605)



(16,313) Other income (expense)



(40)



—



—



(40)



— Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity



(401)



(274)



—



(675)



— Income (loss) before taxes



7,734



21,359



(6,296)



29,093



(8,950) Tax benefit (expense) of taxable REIT subsidiaries



(199)



(211)



(137)



(410)



2,265 Net income (loss)



7,535



21,148



(6,433)



28,683



(6,685) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (5)



(52)



(1,590)



1,002



(1,642)



1,031 Net income (loss) attributable to QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

$ 7,483

$ 19,558

$ (5,431)

$ 27,041

$ (5,654) Preferred stock dividends



(7,045)



(7,045)



(2,248)



(14,090)



(2,576) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 438

$ 12,513

$ (7,679)

$ 12,951

$ (8,230)































Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shares:





























Basic (6)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.20

$ (0.16)

$ 0.17

$ (0.17) Diluted (6)



(0.03)



0.20



(0.16)



0.17



(0.17)













(1) Pursuant to the Company's adoption of ASC 842 "Leases" on January 1, 2019 and to remain consistent with revenue presentation across the industry, historical revenue categories have been reclassified to conform to current presentation of two categories. The new categories incorporate a reclassification of straight line rent from the "Other" line item into the "Rental" line item, a reclassification of "Recoveries from Customers" from its own line item into the "Rental" line item and a combination of the "Cloud and managed services" and "Other" line items into a single "Other" line item. (2) Represents lease revenue, inclusive of recoveries from customers as well as straight line rent. Recoveries from customers was $12.7 million, $10.8 million, and $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively, and $23.5 million and $22.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Straight line rent was $1.0 million, $1.5 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, and $2.5 million and $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Includes revenue from managed services, sales of scrap metals and other unused materials and various other revenue items. (4) Includes personnel costs, sales and marketing costs, professional fees, travel costs, product investment costs and other corporate general and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses were 16.9%, 17.7%, and 18.7% of total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, and 17.3% million and 19.1% million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (5) The weighted average noncontrolling ownership interest of QualityTech, LP was 10.7%, 11.3% and 11.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, and 11.0% and 11.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 months ended 2019 and 2018, respectively. (6) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share were calculated using the two-class method.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited and in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss)

$ 7,535

$ 21,148

$ (6,433)

$ 28,683

$ (6,685) Other comprehensive income (loss):





























Foreign currency translation adjustment gain



66



—



—



66



— Increase (decrease) in fair value of derivative contracts



(18,606)



(9,853)



2,563



(28,459)



8,545 Reclassification of other comprehensive income to interest expense (income)



(471)



(494)



91



(965)



493 Comprehensive income (loss)



(11,476)



10,801



(3,779)



(675)



2,353 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



1,291



(1,217)



431



74



(271) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

$ (10,185)

$ 9,584

$ (3,348)

$ (601)

$ 2,082

FFO, Operating FFO, and Adjusted Operating FFO

The Company considers funds from operations ("FFO"), to be a supplemental measure of its performance which should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income (loss) and cash provided by operating activities as a measure of operating performance. The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted to exclude gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable real estate and land related to its primary business, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate and land related to its primary business, real estate-related depreciation and amortization and similar adjustments for unconsolidated entities. To the extent the Company incurs gains or losses from the sale of assets that are incidental to its primary business, or incurs impairment write-downs associated with assets that are incidental to its primary business, it includes such charges in its calculation of FFO. The Company's management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate-related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs.

Due to the volatility and nature of certain significant charges and gains recorded in the Company's operating results that management believes are not reflective of its operating performance, management computes an adjusted measure of FFO, which the Company refers to as Operating funds from operations ("Operating FFO"). Operating FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is used as a supplemental operating measure and to provide additional information to users of the financial statements. The Company generally calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-routine charges and gains and losses that management believes are not indicative of the results of the Company's operating real estate portfolio. The Company believes that Operating FFO provides investors with another financial measure that may facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and, to the extent they calculate Operating FFO on a comparable basis, between REITs.

Adjusted Operating Funds From Operations ("Adjusted Operating FFO") is a non-GAAP measure that is used as a supplemental operating measure and to provide additional information to users of the financial statements. The Company calculates Adjusted Operating FFO by adding or subtracting from Operating FFO items such as: maintenance capital investment, paid leasing commissions, amortization of deferred financing costs, non-real estate depreciation and amortization, straight line rent adjustments, income taxes, non-cash compensation and similar adjustments for unconsolidated entities.

The Company offers these measures because it recognizes that FFO, Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare its operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO, Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO exclude real estate depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of its properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact its financial condition, cash flows and results of operations, the utility of FFO, Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO as measures of its operating performance is limited. The Company's calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO in accordance with NAREIT guidance. In addition, the Company's calculations of FFO, Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO are not necessarily comparable to FFO, Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO as calculated by other REITs that do not use the same definition or implementation guidelines or interpret the standards differently from us. FFO, Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a measure of the Company's results of operations or liquidity or as a substitute for, or an alternative to, net income (loss), cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund its cash needs, including its ability to make distributions to its stockholders.

For periods in 2018, Core Operating FFO and Adjusted Core Operating FFO represent Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO of the Company's Core business, respectively, and are used as supplemental performance measures because they reflect results of the portion of the business the Company retained following completion of the strategic growth plan.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) to FFO, Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO is presented below (unaudited and in thousands):





































Three Months Ended



June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018



Total

Total

Core

Non-Core

Total FFO





























Net income (loss)

$ 7,535

$ 21,148

$ 5,397

$ (11,830)

$ (6,433) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated entity



401



274



—



—



— Real estate depreciation and amortization



38,544



35,927



33,093



750



33,843 Gain on sale of real estate, net



—



(13,408)



—



—



— Pro rata share of FFO from unconsolidated entity



344



41



—



—



— FFO (1)



46,824



43,982



38,490



(11,080)



27,410 Preferred stock dividends



(7,045)



(7,045)



(2,248)



—



(2,248) FFO available to common stockholders & OP unit holders



39,779



36,937



36,242



(11,080)



25,162































Restructuring costs



—



—



—



11,430



11,430 Transaction and integration costs



1,039



1,214



653



—



653 Tax benefit associated with restructuring, transaction and integration costs



—



—



—



(41)



(41) Operating FFO available to common stockholders & OP unit holders*



40,818



38,151



36,895



309



37,204































Maintenance Capex



(2,233)



(709)



(2,612)



—



(2,612) Leasing commissions paid



(6,528)



(6,515)



(7,600)



(71)



(7,671) Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount



979



978



961



—



961 Non real estate depreciation and amortization



2,937



2,861



2,140



1,836



3,976 Straight line rent revenue and expense and other



(979)



(1,422)



(1,300)



67



(1,233) Tax expense (benefit) from operating results



199



211



178



—



178 Equity-based compensation expense



4,296



3,300



3,999



—



3,999 Adjustments for unconsolidated entity



(42)



22



—



—



— Adjusted Operating FFO available to common stockholders & OP unit holders*

$ 39,447

$ 36,877

$ 32,661

$ 2,141

$ 34,802













(1) FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2018 includes $3.1 million of impairment losses related to certain non-real estate product related assets that were considered incidental to our primary business and were included in the "Restructuring" line item of the consolidated statement of operations. No gains, losses or impairment write-downs associated with assets incidental to our primary business were incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.



* The Company's calculations of Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO may not be comparable to Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO as calculated by other REITs that do not use the same definition.































Six Months Ended



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018



Total

Core

Non-Core

Total FFO























Net income (loss)

$ 28,683

$ 10,480

$ (17,165)

$ (6,685) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated entity



675



—



—



— Real estate depreciation and amortization



74,471



64,285



1,615



65,900 Gain on sale of real estate, net



(13,408)



—



—



— Pro rata share of FFO from unconsolidated entity



385



—



—



— FFO (1)



90,806



74,765



(15,550)



59,215 Preferred stock dividends



(14,090)



(2,576)



—



(2,576) FFO available to common stockholders & OP unit holders



76,716



72,189



(15,550)



56,639

























Restructuring costs



—



—



19,960



19,960 Transaction and integration costs



2,253



1,573



—



1,573 Tax benefit associated with restructuring, transaction and integration costs



—



—



(1,676)



(1,676) Operating FFO available to common stockholders & OP unit holders*



78,969



73,762



2,734



76,496

























Maintenance Capex



(2,942)



(3,542)



—



(3,542) Leasing commissions paid



(13,043)



(13,439)



(142)



(13,581) Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount



1,957



1,923



—



1,923 Non real estate depreciation and amortization



5,798



4,288



3,545



7,833 Straight line rent revenue and expense and other



(2,401)



(3,809)



58



(3,751) Tax expense (benefit) from operating results



410



(589)



—



(589) Equity-based compensation expense



7,596



7,480



—



7,480 Adjustments for unconsolidated entity



(20)



—



—



— Adjusted Operating FFO available to common stockholders & OP unit holders*

$ 76,324

$ 66,074

$ 6,195

$ 72,269













(1) FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes $7.1 million of impairment losses related to certain non-real estate product related assets that were considered incidental to our primary business and were included in the "Restructuring" line item of the consolidated statement of operations. No gains, losses or impairment write-downs associated with assets incidental to our primary business were incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2019.



* The Company's calculations of Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO may not be comparable to Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO as calculated by other REITs that do not use the same definition.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company calculates EBITDAre in accordance with ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted to exclude gains (or losses) from sales of depreciated property, income tax expense (or benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairments of depreciated property and unconsolidated entities, and similar adjustments for unconsolidated entities. The Company's management uses EBITDAre as a supplemental performance measure because it provides performance measures that, when compared year over year, captures the performance of the Company's operations by removing the impact of capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base charges (primarily depreciation and amortization) from its operating results.

Due to the volatility and nature of certain significant charges and gains recorded in the Company's operating results that management believes are not reflective of its operating performance, management computes an adjusted measure of EBITDAre, which the Company refers to as Adjusted EBITDA. The Company generally calculates Adjusted EBITDA excluding certain non-routine charges, write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt, restructuring costs, and transaction and integration costs, as well as the Company's pro-rata share of each of those respective expenses associated with the unconsolidated entity aggregated into one line item categorized as "Adjustments for the unconsolidated entity." In addition, the Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA excluding certain non-cash recurring costs such as equity-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with another financial measure that may facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and, to the extent other REITs calculate Adjusted EBITDA on a comparable basis, between REITs.

Management uses EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental performance measures as they provide useful measures of assessing the Company's operating results. Other companies may not calculate EBITDAre or Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Accordingly, the Company's EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to others. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income (loss) as measures of the Company's performance and should not be used as substitutes for net income (loss), as measures of its results of operations or liquidity or as an indications of funds available to meet its cash needs, including its ability to make distributions to its stockholders.

For periods in 2018, Core EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are used as supplemental performance measures because they reflect results of the portion of the business of the Company retained following completion of the strategic growth plan.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated, Core and non-Core basis is presented below (unaudited and in thousands):