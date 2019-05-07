QTS Richmond NAP and InterGlobix partner for the Inaugural NAP Summit which will be attended by 50+ Industry Luminaries and 500+ Businesses

RICHMOND, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions along with QTS Richmond NAP, industry's first and only Network Access Point (NAP) in the central region of the US Seaboard, an International Interconnection and Peering Point in Richmond, VA and InterGlobix LLC, a global solutions company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial fiber and subsea fiber announced today that InterGlobix will be leading the Subsea Panel and InterGlobix Magazine, owned by InterGlobix, will be the Official Media Partner of the Inaugural NAP Summit. Opening remarks will be provided by Vint Cerf, co-founder of the Internet.

(PRNewsfoto/InterGlobix LLC)

The Subsea Panel will take place at 10:00 am EDT on Tuesday May 7th, and will have industry leaders from Microsoft, Facebook and Telxius participate in the Summit's most prestigious panel discussion. These companies have been the pioneers in bringing the first subsea cable, MAREA to land on the shore of the Commonwealth of Virginia from Sopelana, Spain. Additionally, Telxius, the telecommunication infrastructure company of the Telefónica Group, operates the BRUSA subsea cable, the first high-speed, low-latency subsea cable to connect North America to South America. These industry-leading cables provide direct, high-speed and low-latency connectivity from America to Europe and can be accessed from the QTS Richmond NAP.

As part of the partnership with InterGlobix, the QTS Richmond NAP inaugural summit will be editorially covered in an exclusive feature story on the summit in the next edition of the InterGlobix Magazine. The premier publication has rapidly become a favorite of various industry professionals globally across the datacenter and connectivity industry. InterGlobix Magazine, a globally distinguished publication is the Official Media Partner for the QTS Richmond NAP Summit.

The Inaugural QTS Richmond NAP Summit is attracting industry luminaries, including leaders from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, AWS and Telxius who will all be converging on May 7th at the NAP to discuss Richmond's development as the emerging Global Internet Interconnection Hub in the Eastern United States with faster routing to major cities than the existing cables while also establishing an effective Ashburn bypass relieving congestion and lowering costs for end users.

Vint Cerf, Chief Evangelist for Google, also known as one of the co-inventers of the Internet, recently noted, "The subsea cables that terminate in Richmond have opened an amazing opportunity for Henrico County to become a LOCUS for both domestic and international applications. That gives good reason for the creation of the QTS Richmond NAP, a place where multiple providers and Internet services can meet, connect and reach the international cables that link Virginia to other parts of the world."

"InterGlobix has been a great partner in leading the efforts for the formation of the Richmond NAP and building the momentum for this important initiative in the Internet Infrastructure industry. We have also partnered with the premier publication InterGlobix Magazine as a media partner featuring an exclusive story in the June edition," said Clint Heiden, CRO of QTS Data Centers and Founder & Member of QTS Richmond NAP.

"Diversity to the Internet is extremely important and the formation of a NAP of this magnitude is a very rare event. The May 7th Inaugural NAP Summit is only the beginning of this initiative; the results of which will be visible in the years to come, from an economic, business development and technical standpoint leading to diversity and growth of the Internet," said Vinay Nagpal, President of InterGlobix and Founder & Member of QTS Richmond NAP.

About QTS Richmond NAP:

QTS Richmond NAP is the industry's first and only Network Access Point which serves as an International Interconnection Point in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. The QTS Richmond NAP is at the confluence of Data Center, Subsea Fiber and Terrestrial Fiber. The QTS Richmond NAP offers direct, lowest-latency, highest-speed connectivity to Europe, South America and the Caribbean Islands. Visit QTS Richmond NAP at www.qtsrichmondnap.net or follow on Twitter @QTSRichmondNAP.



About InterGlobix:

InterGlobix LLC is a global solutions company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial and subsea fiber. InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for datacenter and the connectivity industry worldwide. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on Datacenters, Connectivity, Luxury and Lifestyle. Visit InterGlobix at www.interglobix.com and www.interglobixmagazine.com or follow on Twitter @InterGlobix @InterGlobixMag Media Contact: Jasmine Bedi jasmine@interglobix.com.

About QTS:

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

SOURCE InterGlobix LLC

Related Links

http://www.interglobix.com

