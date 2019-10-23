QTS Unveils Updated API-driven Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Dashboard for Improved Customer Experience

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for real-time data center optimization, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, released its new web and mobile interface for QTS' Service Delivery Platform (SDP) that helps organizations view, manage and optimize their data center environments with ease.

Comprised of a suite of real-time applications and RESTful APIs1, QTS' second generation SDP aggregates and simplifies complex data sets from multiple sources into easy-to-understand data visuals that allow customers to easily and effectively manage their data center infrastructure. Available to every QTS customer, SDP provides unprecedented data transparency, real-time access to critical colocation metrics, the ability to order new services in minutes, and on-demand oversight and control of deployments from a single mobile-optimized platform.

QTS customers can login and view the new dashboard here. Other interested parties can request a demo, view a webinar and get additional content here.

"SDP is designed for data-driven organizations focused on operational efficiency and new business innovation," said Jon Greaves, Chief Technology Officer, QTS. "QTS has invested in the digitization of our systems, processes and data to enable our customers to access and innovate with real-time data related to their deployment whenever and wherever they need to."

QTS SDP's growing list of services and applications include:

Power Analytics

Capacity Planning, Space Allocation, Circuit Balancing, Forecasting

User Management

Highly Secure Site Access, Role-Based Users, Badge Management and Reporting

Asset Manager

Lifecycle Management, Inventory Reconciliation, Rack Allocation, Cable Mapping, Network Mapping

Switchboard Interconnection

Cloud (AWS, Google Cloud, MS Azure), Data Center to Data Center, Carrier Hotels

Order New Services

Cross Connects, Remote Hands Subscriptions

Customizable to Unique Requirements

QTS' SDP dashboard displays a real-time snapshot of key footprint metrics and operational information with drill down capabilities to help identify root causes, such as primary and redundant circuits that are drawing more than 80% of available power. On-demand visibility into how a deployment is performing can help development teams to optimize and prioritize critical workloads in the deployment each day.

The new dashboard also features sustainability metrics that enable a customer to see how their data center infrastructure is tracking:

View greenhouse gas equivalency by power utilization (kwH)

Understand the default mix of energy sources by state

View LEED Certification designation by data center

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

1 A RESTful API is based on representational state transfer technology, an architectural style and approach that uses HTTP requests to GET, PUT, POST and DELETE data.

