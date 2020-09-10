QTS Wins Frost & Sullivan Global Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega-scale data center solutions, today announced that Frost & Sullivan has named QTS as the recipient of its annual Global Visionary Innovation Leadership Award.

The annual award, considered to be Frost & Sullivan's most prestigious, is based on extensive and ongoing analysis of the global data center infrastructure and operations industry. Gautham Gnanajothi, Frost & Sullivan's Global Research Director and Head of Best Practices, Industrial Division nominated QTS following his attendance at QTS' Industry Analyst Day held earlier this year at the Company's Ashburn mega data center.

Following a five-month independent vetting process that started with 34 companies, QTS was chosen as the winner of the global award. The award report (accessed here) highlights QTS' key characteristics and differentiators contributing to its selection, including the following:

According to Frost & Sullivan, "QTS' visionary innovation in the data center industry is nothing short of remarkable and is without a doubt a boon to end users. The level of passion and dedication the company has toward enhancing client value and customer experience is certainly astounding. QTS not only excels at technology and innovation but also leads the way in customer service."

"QTS has clearly differentiated itself in a highly competitive market and has emerged as a major participant. Frost & Sullivan's analysis confirms that QTS' SDP is a momentous step forward in digitization of the data center, marking a cornerstone in the evolution of data center infrastructure, operations, and management. With this first-mover advantage, QTS has gained a unique edge and has secured a leadership position. Frost & Sullivan firmly believes that SDP will be instrumental in elevating QTS' leadership position to further heights in the coming years."

"QTS is proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our innovative technical and digitization expertise backed by an unwavering commitment to a world-class experience for our customers," said Chad Williams, Chief Executive Officer, QTS. "QTS' mission of empowering people and technology is supported by our commitment to a culture of service to each other, our customers and communities."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega-scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS delivers secure, compliant infrastructure solutions; robust connectivity; and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA, or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

[email protected]

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

