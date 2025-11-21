Qu Named One of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Ranks among the continent's top innovators with 464% revenue growth, driven by continuous innovation, operational excellence, and market leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qu was named to the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, which recognizes the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. During the three-year period, Qu achieved 464% revenue growth.

"Our growth is fueled by continuous innovation and the conviction our team brings to transforming restaurant technology," said Amir Hudda, chief executive officer of Qu. "Being named to the Fast 500 again reinforces what the market is telling us — modern restaurant brands need a true growth partner and stable platform, not just a POS provider. This recognition reflects both the trust of our customers and the impact of our unified commerce platform, edge computing, and AI-driven capabilities that help enterprise brands scale with confidence."

In 2025, Qu advanced its unified commerce roadmap with major innovations across restaurant operations and intelligence. Highlights include:

Qu Business Edge™ (Qube): the industry's first edge-powered intelligence platform, designed to reduce operating costs, ensure uninterrupted reliability, and accelerate service execution

"We're proving what's possible when innovation meets execution, and we're just getting started," Hudda added. "The next phase of our growth will deepen our AI and edge computing capabilities. We see enormous opportunity to push the limits of what restaurant tech can do, and we intend to lead that shift."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Qu previously ranked 176 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2024.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Qu

Qu is the unified commerce platform helping quick-service and fast-casual restaurants boost efficiency and grow revenue. Purpose-built from the ground up with smart cloud technology, Qu puts real-time intelligence where it's needed most—right in the restaurant—through its proprietary Business Edge, Qube. The result: streamlined operations, stronger margins, and memorable guest experiences.

On a mission to propel restaurants beyond today's limitations, Qu is a long-term technology partner trusted to deliver solutions that are as reliable as they are revolutionary, and intuitive as they are impactful.

Based in Arlington, Virginia, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors, including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments, Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital.

Learn more at qubeyond.com and linkedin.com/company/qupos .

