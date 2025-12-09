Qu Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List Advancing AI Readiness and Intelligence in the Restaurant Industry

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qu , the creator of the Unified Commerce Platform (UCP) for enterprise restaurants, has achieved recognition on the Inc. Best in Business list in the AI Implementation category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate exceptional achievements by innovative companies making a profound impact on their industries.

Honorees in this year's "AI Implementation" award category include standout organizations driving real operational results through artificial intelligence, including increased efficiency, improved customer experiences, reduced costs, or new revenue opportunities. Qu was selected for its foundational advances in edge computing that enable AI to operate reliably and efficiently in busy restaurant environments.

In 2025, Qu introduced breakthrough innovations that set the stage for successful AI in restaurants, including Qube: Qu Business Edge ™ — the industry's first edge-powered intelligence platform, delivering 99.99% uptime and bringing AI inference directly into the restaurant for faster, more consistent execution. Qube is the standard for smarter, more resilient restaurants to:

Stabilize Today — Qube's foundational capabilities ensure mission-critical systems, including ordering, payments and kitchen coordination, run with multilayer redundancy and instant, local processing. Guests experience faster, more accurate service; operators gain peace of mind.





— Qube's foundational capabilities ensure mission-critical systems, including ordering, payments and kitchen coordination, run with multilayer redundancy and instant, local processing. Guests experience faster, more accurate service; operators gain peace of mind. Protect Profitability — With integrated equipment and energy intelligence, Qube helps restaurants cut utility spend, prevent equipment failures before they happen, and reduce food waste — all through proactive, edge-powered IoT monitoring.





— With integrated equipment and energy intelligence, Qube helps restaurants cut utility spend, prevent equipment failures before they happen, and reduce food waste — all through proactive, edge-powered IoT monitoring. Scale AI Tomorrow — The upcoming IQu Series unlocks secure, real-time AI at the restaurant level, powering voice ordering, computer vision, dynamic upsell engines, and operational insights that adjust instantly to in-store conditions.

Together, these capabilities establish a new benchmark for restaurant infrastructure. By bringing intelligence to the edge, Qu ensures restaurants are not just prepared for AI — they are positioned to win with it.

"AI can only succeed when the foundation is solid," said Amir Hudda, chief executive officer of Qu. "Restaurants need clean data, stable architecture, and always-on operations before they can unlock automation, personalization, and intelligent decision-making at scale. Qube gives brands that strong foundation, delivering the reliability, edge intelligence, and connected data needed to translate AI into real business outcomes."

Qu is the first POS platform to earn an "Excellent" rating from DoorDash for uptime and its low order failure rates, and it has been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the second consecutive year, ranking #174 overall and #2 in the DC region. These honors underscore Qu's rapid growth and leadership in enterprise restaurant technology.

"We appreciate Inc. recognizing the work our team is doing to build the next generation of restaurant infrastructure," added Hudda. "This honor reflects the trust leading brands place in Qu and the results they're seeing, from faster service and higher check averages to improved stability and operational resilience."

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

This is Qu's first appearance on the Inc. Best in Business list.

The full list is available on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine. For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business .

About Qu

Qu is the unified commerce platform helping quick-service and fast-casual restaurants boost efficiency and grow revenue. Purpose-built from the ground up with smart cloud technology, Qu puts real-time intelligence where it's needed most—right in the restaurant—through its proprietary Business Edge, Qube. The result: streamlined operations, stronger margins, and memorable guest experiences.

On a mission to propel restaurants beyond today's limitations, Qu is a long-term technology partner trusted to deliver solutions that are as reliable as they are revolutionary, and intuitive as they are impactful.

Based in Arlington, Virginia, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors, including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments, Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital.

Serve smarter with Qu.

Learn more at qubeyond.com and linkedin.com/company/qupos .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

