Quad debuts on MM+M Agency 100 at no. 22

SUSSEX, Wis., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, has been ranked #22 among the top healthcare marketing firms in North America according to the 2024 MM+M Agency 100. This is the first time Quad has been included in the media brand's annual ranking, which is based on North American revenue.

"Quad's breadth includes agency solutions, like Rise, our integrated media agency, and Betty, our creative arm, that are delivering integrated solutions to companies across the health industry," said Jennifer Hickman, Head of Health Strategy and Growth for Quad. "Our unique approach takes the work through every stage – from strategy to creative, through production to the moment of purchase. Because we design, build and deliver solutions from end to end, we help health marketers make more powerful consumer connections, and that drives their success."

Quad's debut at #22 spot on MM+M ranking is based on over 20 years of end-to-end marketing solutions for health industry Post this

Quad has served brands across the health vertical for more than 20 years. The company continues to build momentum in the industry through targeted expansion of its client base and growth in the variety and depth of its services, including marketing data and insights; omnichannel planning and execution; brand and creative design; and media production and management. Its clients include Abbott, Anthem, Cigna Healthcare, CVS Health, Humana, Mutual of Omaha, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and UnitedHealthcare.

In 2023, Quad had more than 126 clients in health across all sub-verticals, 25 of which were agency of record (AOR) relationships. Quad also added 19 new health-industry accounts.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked as the 14th largest agency company in the U.S. by Ad Age (2023), and the second-largest commercial printer in North America, according to Printing Impressions (2023).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit www.Quad.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Wasmer

Director of External Communications

203-522-1699, [email protected]

SOURCE Quad