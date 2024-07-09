Quad expands In-Store Connect retail media network with regional grocer Homeland

SUSSEX, Wis., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, is joining forces with Homeland Stores, an Oklahoma-based supermarket chain, for the ongoing roll-out of its innovative in-store retail media network, In-Store Connect, at 15 Homeland banner stores this year. By adding another regional grocer to its In-Store Connect roster, Quad is continuing to build a nationwide in-store retail media network.

Quad elevates the shopping experience by installing networked digital screens and kiosks at retailer locations like Homeland to deliver engaging messages and targeted promotions right at the store shelf – the most critical moment in the purchasing decision. In-Store Connect by Quad enables CPGs and retailers to collaborate on dynamic content that resonates with the customer and provides the unique opportunity to directly connect with shoppers at strategic locations throughout the store, creating awareness, influencing decisions in real-time, and driving sales.

Quad's innovative in-store RMN, In-Store Connect, will roll out with digital content in Homeland stores later this year. Post this

"Our relationship with Homeland underscores Quad's commitment to innovating impactful solutions that drive results for our clients," said Kevin Bridgewater, Senior Vice President of Strategic Retail Initiatives for Quad. "In-Store Connect is a robust, strategic offering that's opening new marketing and revenue opportunities for mid-market retailers and the brands on their shelves. We believe Quad is on the road to becoming the industry standard for in-store retail media networks."

"This is a breakthrough for retailers like us because it allows us to stack up against the big e-commerce players while enhancing our in-store experience and providing our customers with relevant and engaging digital content," said Christin King, Director of Marketing of HAC, Inc. and Homeland. "Quad's In-Store Connect is truly innovative and aligns with our commitment to deliver exceptional service and value to our shoppers and partners. We look forward to an ongoing partnership with Quad that drives growth and success for our business."

In-Store Connect digital signage, which is controlled centrally and serviced locally, can be linked together across grocery chains to provide powerful, at-shelf promotional opportunities for national brands seeking coast-to-coast coverage. Quad recently announced that it is partnering with Swiftly , a leading retail technology and media company whose industry-leading platform helps In-Store Connect bring the best elements of digital commerce into physical store environments.

