Quad Issues Temporary Surcharge on Select Printing Products Due to Rising Ink Costs

SUSSEX, Wis., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), announced it is enacting an immediate, temporary surcharge on its printing inks, UV coating and varnishes to help offset increasing costs impacting its ink manufacturing subsidiary Chemical Research/Technology (CR/T).

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has created significant volatility across global supply chains and increased the cost to manufacture ink. Key cost drivers include higher oil and gas prices, which are critical inputs for ink production; elevated transportation costs due to fuel increases and shipping disruptions; and rising energy expenses across the ink manufacturing process. Related product categories, including coatings, adhesives and specialty fluids, are also experiencing similar cost pressures.

"We understand the impact cost increases have on our clients, and we've taken steps to absorb or mitigate these increases," said Dave Honan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Quad. "However, the pace of supply chain disruption and ongoing uncertainty driven by geopolitical developments require us to take measured action to maintain the quality and service our clients rely on."

The company will communicate directly with clients regarding specific implementation details and will continue to monitor market dynamics closely.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client's objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

About CR/T

Chemical Research/Technology (CR/T) is Quad's ink manufacturing subsidiary. As one of the largest ink manufacturers in the country, it is responsible for the development, testing and support of inks, coatings and related materials used in Quad's print and manufacturing operations. The team focuses on formulation, material performance and process compatibility to ensure consistent production outcomes across platforms.

Media contact

Claire Ho

Director of Corporate Communications

414-566-2955

[email protected]

SOURCE Quad