Quad Modernizes the Mailbox: Innovative, Automated Direct-Mail Solution Turbocharges Personalization, Boosts Omnichannel Marketing Results

SUSSEX, Wis., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced At-Home Connect by Quad, an innovative direct-mail platform which combines the ease and effectiveness of email-style personalization with the proven impact of reaching consumers at home.

The At-Home Connect platform brings together the strengths of print and the insights and automation of digital to make true omnichannel marketing campaigns a reality. The solution's data-driven design and messaging and its precision timing work seamlessly with multiple media touchpoints, enabling brands to foster more powerful and differentiated engagement with their audiences at every marketing encounter.

"Consumers today are bombarded with media clutter. This causes digital fatigue and makes it difficult for marketers to engage in meaningful ways with their audiences. Adblockers and unsubscribe rates add to this increasingly complex marketing ecosystem," said George Forge, Senior Vice President of Client Technology and Product Development for Quad.

"With intelligent, automated direct mail, the At-Home Connect solution completes the modern multi-channel approach so marketers can engage with consumers wherever they prefer. Whether that's online, in their email or text messages, or at their physical mailbox, At-Home Connect technology enables marketers to create deeper and more direct connections with their customers," Forge continued.

Direct mail remains a stand-out among marketing tools. Consumers see upward of 10,000 digital ads every day1, and it is estimated that they receive more than 80 emails daily2, creating an environment of digital marketing noise. In addition, 86% of consumers have more than one address for email3, making it an imprecise marketing tool.

Highly targeted direct mail from the At-Home Connect platform is triggered by consumer activities such as birthdays, loyalty anniversaries and vacation preferences. The end-to-end, signal-based mail solution helps move consumers further along their purchasing journeys, converting abandoned online shopping carts into completed sales, winning back lapsed customers and encouraging the purchase of additional or upgraded items.

The At-Home Connect solution automates workflow, managing everything from personalization to printing, mail sorting and in-home delivery. It uses real-time customer data and integrates with customer relationship management systems and major marketing automation platforms to provide a truly omnichannel approach for modern marketing campaigns. By utilizing Quad's existing direct-mail platform, one of the largest and most robust in the industry, the solution reduces total cost of delivery and optimizes return on ad spend.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service Rise media agency and Betty creative agency. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Wasmer

Director of External Communications

203-522-1699

[email protected]

