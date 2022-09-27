Quad Security Dialogue Report 2022: United States, India, Japan, and Australia Combat Systems, Procurement, Installation and Services 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quad Security Dialogue Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, the analyst provides an overview of each Quad member's relevant defense investments and market participants, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Among the persisting challenges facing the market include legal and policy issues for technology sharing as well as long-standing hesitation about participating in defense partnerships.

Security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region have called for the creation of the Quad Security Dialogue between the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. This partnership aims to strengthen collaboration in the defense field through technology sharing and joint exercises.

Quad countries have individually made great strides in the development of their local defense industries, particularly in the areas of missile defense technology, artificial intelligence, hypersonic systems, and submarine capabilities, and thus serve as models for the rest of the world.

However, their main concern today is how to combine their technologies to effectively address regional challenges while also pushing for innovation and sustainability. The study period for this research is 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Quad Security Dialogue

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Quad Security Dialogue Market

Scope of Research

Important Application Areas

Trends and Challenges

Quad Security Dialogue Spending

Biggest Market Players - The United States

Relevant Investments and Projects - The United States

Biggest Market Players - India

Relevant Investments and Projects - India

Biggest Market Players - Japan

Relevant Investments and Projects - Japan

Biggest Market Players - Australia

Relevant Investments and Projects - Australia

Joint Initiatives - Quad Security Dialogue

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

SDG-15 as It Relates to the Quad Security Dialogue

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Multi-level Security and Information Sharing Tools

Growth Opportunity 2 - Joint Research and Development

Growth Opportunity 3 - Combat Systems, Procurement, Installation and Services

Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5je6j

