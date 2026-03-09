Quadcode Acquires Significant Stake in Game 7, LLC - The Parent Company for FPFX Tech and PropAccount.com

Strategic partnership aims to accelerate innovation across proprietary trading, prediction markets, and gamified trading experiences

Game 7, LLC, the parent company of FPFXTech.com, PropAccount.com, and BullRush.com, which operate as the worldwide leader in prop trading tech and multi-participant trading competitions, announced that Quadcode, the global technology and fintech group behind IQ Option, Amaiz, and Quadcode AI, has acquired a significant strategic stake in the business.

The investment establishes a partnership between two companies at the forefront of fintech innovation and is expected to accelerate the development of next-generation trading environments across prop trading, prediction markets, and daily fantasy sports.

The partnership comes shortly after Quadcode's landmark $112 million sale of its CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse, QCEX, to Polymarket, a transaction that reflects the rapid growth of prediction markets and participation in gamified trading experiences.

By joining forces with Game 7, Quadcode is looking to leverage its expertise and experience in captivating retail traders within the fast-growing prop trading and competition space.

Driving Innovation in Markets

The collaboration between Game 7 and Quadcode reflects a broader industry trend in which financial participation increasingly overlaps with competitive and gamified experiences designed to attract and educate the next generation of traders and gamers.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Quadcode as a strategic partner," said Justin Hertzberg, CEO of FPFX Technologies and PropAccount.com. "Their team brings extensive institutional experience and a forward-thinking approach to building technology that engages global retail audiences. Together, we believe we can push the boundaries of retail prop trading with new and exciting gamified trading experiences."

"Game 7 has established itself as the pioneer and unequivocal leader in prop trading and competition software solutions worldwide. By partnering with them, Quadcode will be able to leverage its experience building trading engines and retail-facing platforms to help accelerate growth. We see tremendous opportunity to expand the company's technological capabilities and extend its reach into new markets, new financial products, and innovative forms of retail trading participation," said Sergei Dobrovolskii, CEO of Quadcode.

About Game 7

Game 7 is the parent company overseeing a portfolio of trading technology businesses, including FPFXTech.com, PropAccount.com, BullRush.com, and GooeyTrade.com. Primarily focused on prop trading and multi-participant trading competitions, the companies have launched over 300 prop firms and serviced more than 2 million users.

About Quadcode

Quadcode is an international fintech group that develops and operates next-generation trading technologies and financial infrastructure. The company provides trading platforms, exchange technologies, and brokerage solutions used by financial institutions and fintech businesses globally.

