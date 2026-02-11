FPFX Tech & PropAccount.com Partner with Investing Expos to Advance the Global Prop Trading Industry

Strategic Partnership to Sponsor and Host Global Financial Industry Conferences and Events

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FPFX Technologies and PropAccount.com, the leading providers of institutional-grade prop trading technology and white-labeled prop solutions, announce their strategic partnership with Investing Expos, a global organizer of premier financial and trading industry events and the producer of the wildly successful London Prop Trading Expo last September.

The partnership reflects FPFX Tech and PropAccount's continued expansion and their broader commitments to strengthening the prop trading industry. By collaborating with Investing Expos, FPFX Tech and PropAccount aim to create an open, global forum where leading prop firms, fintech providers, industry stakeholders, and traders can connect, exchange ideas, and collectively raise industry standards.

By combining FPFX Tech and PropAccount's expertise and vision with Investing Expos' international event platform, the collaboration will expand awareness of and access to the biggest players in the prop industry multiple times throughout the year in major geographic hubs.

"This partnership is about more than visibility; it is about leading the prop industry responsibly," said Justin Hertzberg, CEO at FPFX Tech and PropAccount. "As the leading tech and white-label provider in the industry, we see an opportunity and an obligation to drive the prop industry forward in a sustainable and sensible way for the benefit of prop firms and traders, alike. Investing Expos provides the platform and operational excellence to bring the industry together - including our competitors - to allow for the free flow of ideas and introductions that will usher in a brighter future for prop."

Through joint participation in global expos, panels, and content initiatives, FPFX Tech, PropAccount and Investing Expos will support discussions around prop firm operations, technology, innovation, and the evolving expectations of traders worldwide.

Investing Expos hosts some of the industry's most recognized financial events, bringing together brokers, trading educators, prop firms, and industry service providers across key international markets.

"FPFX Tech and PropAccount are the unquestioned leaders in the prop industry," said Simon Campbell, CEO at Investing Expos. "Their approach goes beyond technology. They are actively investing in the future of the industry. We're excited to work together to give our global audience access to the people, platforms, and ideas that are shaping the leading-edge of modern prop trading."

The partnership underscores the organizations' shared commitment to advancing professionalism, transparency, and innovation across the globe.

