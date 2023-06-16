Quadcode Markets Welcomes European Users

Users in Europe can access CFD trading on stocks, forex, commodities, indices, and other instruments through a convenient proprietary platform.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadcode Markets now provides its trading services to clients in the European Union.  QCM's proprietary trading platform has gained recognition for its structured design, lightweight performance, and intuitive navigation. Traders can access over 300 assets traded via CFDs, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, and other instruments.

Introducing Quadcode Markets Features

With its expansion into Europe, QCM aims to establish itself as a trusted partner for European traders, delivering innovative trading experience.

  • Revamped platform: The QCM platform boasts a proprietary interface with modern design and convenient features: multi-charting, management of trades in the "Portfolio" section, and personalized traderoom settings, among other functionalities.
  • Minimum deposit: QCM welcomes traders by offering a low minimum deposit: from €20 in Europe.
  • $10,000 Demo Account: Traders can access a virtual balance for practice purposes. The demo account has no expiry date and can be replenished as needed.
  • Over 300 assets: QCM presents traders with an extensive selection of assets across different categories, such as CFDs on stocks, forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs.
  • Tailored notifications: Traders can customize their experience by setting notifications and alerts based on their preferred price levels.
  • Comprehensive analysis tools: QCM equips traders with a range of built-in market analysis tools, such as 100+ technical indicators, market news, economic calendars, and widgets, so users can conduct thorough technical and fundamental analysis.
  • Support: The QCM support team is available around the clock, providing multilingual assistance through live chat.

About Quadcode Markets

Quadcode Markets is an online trading platform that offers a wide range of financial instruments for traders to trade via CFDs. With a commitment to technological innovation and customer satisfaction, Quadcode Markets provides a user-friendly trading environment for traders in the EEA. Quadcode Markets adheres to the highest regulatory standards and strives to deliver excellence in all aspects of its services.

License: CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission)

Risk Warnings & Disclaimers
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Information regarding past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Leverage restrictions may apply depending on client's circumstances and/or jurisdiction. You need to be aware that losses can be magnified due to the leveraged nature of the relevant products and you could lose in excess of your deposited funds.

Potential return is the amount that will be credited to the account in case of a successful trade.

