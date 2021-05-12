Quadex Structure Guard® Passes Greenbook Testing and Is Approved by the City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies, LLC (Vortex) is pleased to announce its workhorse epoxy coating, Structure Guard, has passed the critical chemical resistance (pickle jar) testing, as required by the City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works, in accordance with Greenbook section SSPWC 211-2. By meeting or exceeding the specifications for epoxy liners (SSPWC Section 500-2.8.5), the City has formally approved Structure Guard for use in sewer rehabilitation applications.

Structure Guard® 100% Solids Epoxy passed Greenbook testing and now approved by the City of Los Angeles Dept. of Public Works.

Over the last few years, Vortex's Quadex Repair Materials product line has expanded and the product development team has diligently worked with third-party testing laboratories, as well as the City of LA's Bureau of Engineering, to demonstrate the performance of Structure Guard in highly corrosive sewer environments. "Passing the Greenbook testing, and subsequent approval in the City of LA, is a not only a big win for the company but great news for our customers as well," stated Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. To date, more than 200 other cities, counties, and agencies have adopted the City of LA Greenbook Standard as their own standard for public works construction specifications.

Proven to offer Advanced Corrosion Resistance

The Pickle Jar test is viewed as the ultimate challenge to a product's ability to withstand the most extreme chemically corrosive environments. With this acceptance, Structure Guard, a 100% solids epoxy coating is approved for application to brick, concrete and mortar surfaces typically found in underground sewer infrastructure. "Structure Guard is one of only a handful of protective epoxy coating products to be approved for application on such a broad range of substrates," added Brocklyn Stone, Senior Product Manager. "It's our premium high-build coating material with a long history of proven success in the sanitary sewer and wastewater industries." To view the City's list of Greenbook approved products, click here. Quadex Structure Guard is listed under Lining and Coating.

"Since we manufacture all of our products in-house, we are able to closely monitor our formulations and adjust accordingly," said Matt Peterson, VP/General Manager of Polymerics at Vortex. "This level of quality control ensures product consistency from batch to batch, which not only helps our third-party testing partners, but is also a huge benefit to our certified applicators knowing the product will perform the same for every application, especially in highly corrosive sewer environments."

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Products division, develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, rehab equipment, sensor technology and high-speed drain cleaning tools. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV, and inspection.

With more strategic acquisitions planned for 2021, the Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of providing a broad range of industry leading trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com

