Quadex Transitioning Stag Technologies Division Into Its Materials Development Group

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its long-term growth strategy, Quadex LLC, a division of the Vortex Companies announced today that its Stag Technologies division will be renamed and positioned as its Materials Development Group. "We acquired Stag for its expertise in product formulation and manufacturing," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "This will only bolster our ability to develop and deliver more repair materials for water, wastewater and industrial infrastructure."

"By combining the brand strength of Quadex with Stag's product development expertise, we believe the new Materials Development Group will accelerate our ability to lead the market in the introduction of new and improved polymeric materials, resins and specialty mortars," said Andrew Gonnella, Vortex Companies EVP of Products. "In house formulation and R&D offers a huge competitive advantage in a fast-moving market where the demand for solving critical infrastructure solutions is very high." Matt Peterson, Stag Technologies' founder will head up the new group as VP and General Manager. "This realignment significantly improves our operating efficiencies and create a deeper connection to the market under a single brand," added Gonnella.

The Vortex Companies is one of the fastest growing trenchless solution providers in the water, sewer and industrial marketplace. Its list of products and services include structural pipe relining, manhole rehabilitation systems, cementitious, polymeric and resin-based repair materials, pipe bursting, trenchless robotic systems, and high-speed pipe and drain cleaning tools. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com.

