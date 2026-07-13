Quadric Extends Series C to $46M with Second Close led by World Bank's IFC

Led by the International Finance Corporation, the round brings Quadric's Series C to $46 million, with total capital raised reaching $90 million. The capital will expand Quadric's support and go-to-market teams for existing customers in automotive, AI PCs, and enterprise, and incoming customers in humanoid robotics, wearables, and networking.

Existing investors increased their investment in this close: Pear VC, which led Quadric's seed round; Uncork Capital; and BEENEXT, which led the round's first close. Offline Ventures, co-founded by Facebook Platform creator Dave Morin and former Apple executive James Higa, joined as a new investor. The first close of Series C, announced in January 2026, followed a year in which Quadric product revenues more than tripled and the company reached profitability.

IFC has committed more than $3 billion to technology ventures in emerging markets. "Quadric addresses one of the most important structural gaps in the AI ecosystem today," said Mohamed Eissa, Chief Investment Officer at IFC. "Powerful AI cannot remain the exclusive domain of hyperscalers if emerging markets are going to close the digital divide. Quadric's programmable architecture fundamentally changes the economics: SMEs in emerging markets can now deploy AI on devices they own, without the per-token cloud bills that price them out. That productivity gain directly levels the playing field between small businesses in emerging and developed markets. And critically, building this class of efficient, programmable chips creates exactly the kind of high-value semiconductor and AI engineering talent that emerging markets like India need to compete globally."

"A chip feature set is locked years before it ships, and AI models change every few months, so an operator-centric, fixed-function NPU arrives behind the models and only falls further back," said Veerbhan Kheterpal, CEO and co-founder of Quadric. "Quadric is a living platform: because the stack is software, the same chip runs new models and gets faster long after it ships. That's the difference between silicon that depreciates and silicon that compounds. Ask our customers."

"Every NPU gets judged the day a new model drops," said Daniel Firu, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Quadric. "We port new models to Chimera cores and our customers take them as a software update, no silicon change. That porting machine is the product: the same core runs models published years after the silicon was designed."

"We're excited to keep backing Quadric as it pursues a massive opportunity. AI is moving outside the datacenter, and chip companies need silicon that can run tomorrow's models, not just today's. Quadric is solving that, and the design wins are proving it out. We led Quadric's seed round and doubled down in this round because, from day one, we've seen firsthand how innovative this team is, and how strong they are in both the technology and the execution it takes to win," said Mar Hershenson, Founding Managing Partner of Pear VC, which led Quadric's seed round.

Chimera Processors Surpass Conventional NPUs

The Chimera GPNPU scales from 1 to over 3200 TOPS in multi-chiplet configurations and supports an endless array of AI models, both convolutional and transformer-based, ranging from traditional computer vision to on-device LLM inference and emerging VLA world models. Chimera processors deliver a single programmable architecture that chip designers deploy once and adapt as AI model requirements evolve. Quadric's software toolchain converts AI models into C++, as well as enabling SoC design teams to write code in Python or C++.

About Quadric

Quadric Inc. is the leading licensor of fully programmable general-purpose AI inference processor IP that runs both AI inference workloads and classic DSP and control algorithms. Quadric's Chimera GPNPU architecture is optimized for on-device AI/ML inference, including automotive-grade safety enhanced versions. Quadric is headquartered in Burlingame, California. Learn more at www.quadric.ai.

SOURCE Quadric, Inc.