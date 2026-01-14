Quadric's SDK Selected by TIER IV for AI Processing Evaluation and Optimization, Supporting Autoware Deployment in Next-Generation Autonomous Vehicles

Quadric, Inc.

Jan 14, 2026, 11:05 ET

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadric® today announced that TIER IV, Inc., of Japan has signed a license to use the Chimera™ AI processor SDK to evaluate and optimize future iterations of Autoware*, open-source software for autonomous driving pioneered by TIER IV.

"We are thankful that TIER IV has chosen Quadric technology as a development tool for automotive network optimization," noted Veerbhan Kheterpal, CEO of Quadric.

*Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

About Quadric
Quadric, Inc. is the leading licensor of fully programmable AI acceleration IP for smart devices. The Chimera processor runs both AI inference workloads and classic DSP and control algorithms. Quadric Chimera GPNPU architecture is optimized for on-device AI inference, providing up to 840 TOPS, including automotive-grade safety-enhanced versions. Learn more at www.quadric.ai.

About TIER IV
TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware open-source software for autonomous driving. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation, we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

