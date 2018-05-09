Quaker Chemical Announces 4.2% Increase In Cash Dividend

Michael F. Barry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "Quaker is committed to growing the Company and our dividend. Our strong cash flow generation and our confidence in the future earnings of the Company allow us to continue our consistent dividend payout and support this increase, while striking a balance with the expected future demands on cash from our Houghton combination. We are pleased to say that this is our 42nd dividend increase in 46 consecutive years of paying dividends."

About Quaker

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For nearly 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference.

