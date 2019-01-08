Quaker Chemical Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings and Investor Conference Schedule

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) today announced the following schedule and contact information for its fourth quarter and full year earnings release and investor conference:

Earnings Release: February 28, 2019 (after market close)

Visit Quaker's website at www.quakerchem.com



Teleconference: March 1, 2019, 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Participate live by phone or listen to live audio

webcast through Quaker's website at www.quakerchem.com



Dial-in Number: 877-269-7756

Please call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start

of call. No password required.



If unable to participate live, select from one of the following replay options:



Digital Replay: Available through March 7, 2019

Call 877-660-6853 (toll free); Conference ID No. 13687578



Archived Webcast: Visit Quaker's website at www.quakerchem.com

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken , Pennsylvania USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference.

