Quaker Chemical Recognized as the Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year by FCA

"These 16 suppliers represent the best qualities of the North American automotive supply base," said Scott Thiele, Chief Purchasing Officer, FCA. "We recognized our partners and thanked them for their collaborative nature, their resiliency in an ever-changing industry and their dedication to innovation."

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's supplier scorecard performance in 2017 – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in areas such as quality, delivery, cost, warranty and partnership – and input from FCA senior leadership.

"We are very honored to be recognized as the Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year award winner by FCA. Our core values at Quaker directly align with these foundational principles and have helped guide our local associates that routinely work with FCA," said Karl Kunkel, Quaker Metalworking Industry Business Director. "This strong collaboration and partnership has made FCA one of our best, longstanding, and valued global customers."

Quaker has been a long time supplier of metalworking fluids and chemical management services to FCA. This award highlights Quaker's commitment to FCA principles including Integrity, Empathy and Advocacy, Continuous Improvement, and Proactive Collaboration, which support the Quaker Core Values.

