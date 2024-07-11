Quaker Houghton Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Facility in China

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton ("the Company"; NYSE: KWR), a global leader in industrial process fluids, today celebrated breaking ground on its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Zhangjiagang, China. The new facility will expand the Company's production capabilities to support the growth of its customers and the Company in the Asia-Pacific region. The Zhangjiagang, China facility, which combines industry-leading technology with Quaker Houghton's long history of manufacturing excellence and safety, is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2026.

"We are thrilled to break ground on our new manufacturing facility in Zhangjiagang, China and we really appreciate the support and partnership with the Zhangjiagang Municipal Government," said Jeff Fleck, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Quaker Houghton. "This facility will be a critical part of our global supply chain, reinforcing our position as a market leader in industrial process fluids."

Joseph Berquist, Chief Commercial Officer at Quaker Houghton, adds: "We have built a strong presence in China and across Asia Pacific in support of key industrial sectors such as steel, aluminum, automotive, beverage can, mining, and wind power. This strategic investment further underscores our commitment to meet the growing demands of our customers in China and throughout the Asia-Pacific region. We are excited about the positive contributions we are making to support the strong economic growth and development in the region."

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,400 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

