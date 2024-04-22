Quaker Houghton Releases its 2023 Sustainability Report

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) the global leader in industrial process fluids, today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report highlights how the Company combines its solutions with industry insight and intelligence to See Beyond™ the issues of today and secure a better tomorrow.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "In 2023, we continued to advance our sustainability initiatives, making targeted investments to strengthen the foundation of our integrated strategy. The achievement of our 2023 milestones and the EcoVadis Silver Award are clear indications of the progress we are making towards our 2030 Sustainability Goals. I am proud of the momentum we have built and the unwavering commitment to unlock our potential and positively impact the future of our Company, our people, and our communities."

Quaker Houghton's 2023 Sustainability Report details the progress the Company has made and its commitment to its ongoing sustainability journey. Highlights from report include:

More than 26,000 metric tons of waste was eliminated in 2023 at QH FLUIDCARE™ partner locations, and over 47,000 metric tons have been eliminated since 2022

71% of our global energy consumption is renewably sourced via grid, solar, and purchased contracts

Obtained ISO 14001 certification at all non-U.S. manufacturing locations

100% of our direct suppliers above $100k spend commit to our Supplier Code of Conduct.

Achieved all 2023 milestones; Established new 2025 milestones for each of our pillars

Click here to view more information or to read our 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,400 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

