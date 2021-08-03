Quaker Houghton Showcases its Finishing, Tube & Pipe, and Metal Forming Expertise at FABTECH 2021

Visitors to the Quaker Houghton booth will be able to experience a live demonstration of the SIFCO Process®, SIFCO ASC's world leading selective electroplating solution under the show's FAB to FINISH Production Experience. This live workshop provides attendees with the opportunity to observe parts production, from fabrication through to the finishing process – all on the show floor.

Quaker Houghton will also feature key technologies from its comprehensive process fluid portfolio including:

Surface Finishing: Pre-treatment chemicals for cleaning, stripping, conversion coating and final rinses to prepare substrates for the efficient and effective application of coatings. Quaker Houghton's range of pre-treatment chemicals enhance paint adhesion, improve corrosion protection, and provide increased durability of the finished component.

Tube & Pipe: "Front-to-Back" process fluids and coatings featuring QUAKERCOOL® series coolants and QUAKERCOAT® protective coatings available in UV cured, water based, and solvent based options.

Metal Forming: Lubrication, cooling and corrosion protection fluids for metal drawing and stamping operations including HOUGHTO-DRAW® and QUAKERDRAW®.

Visitors to booth D45762 will be able to meet our dedicated team of technical experts who will share their knowledge and experience to help customers overcome the process and operations challenges they're facing. We take a solution driven approach comprised of world-class products, equipment, and services to reduce operating costs, improve productivity, increase product quality, and strengthen our customers' competitive advantage.

FABTECH, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, finishing and welding tradeshow, will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13-16, 2021.

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, tube & pipe, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,200 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

