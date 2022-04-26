Quaker Houghton to Exhibit Full Product Offering at Offshore Technology Conference 2022

Quaker Houghton and SIFCO ASC Showcase their Hydraulic and BOP Fluids, Marine Underlayments and Deck Coatings, and Selective Electroplating Technologies

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore oil and gas drilling companies face complex challenges as never before. They are under pressure to reduce costs, lower environmental impact, and provide superior engineering performance all while having to increase productivity. Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) along with subsidiary SIFCO ASC, will showcase their solutions to these challenges in-person at the Offshore Technology Conference in booth 2701, May 2 – 5, 2022 in Houston, TX.

Quaker Houghton and SIFCO ASC's portfolio of offshore solutions and technologies include: