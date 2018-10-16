Quaker Teams Up With Thrive Global For Their First-Ever Boomer Wellness Festival

"Our focus for over 140 years has been to ensure that life's circumstances are never a barrier to good nutrition," says Robbert Rietbroek, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Quaker Foods North America. "Boomers have historically understood and appreciated the nutrition benefits of oats, but with so many choices and so much information out there today, we want to remind them that oats are an incredible food. We want to help reinvigorate our role in their health and wellness journey and help them to live their best lives."

Helping Boomers Thrive

To help Quaker re-establish itself as a leader in nutrition with this important and influential audience, the festival is designed to help Boomers build their confidence in navigating today's complex nutrition landscape.

Boomers are at a critical point in their wellness journey, becoming more aware of how food impacts their well-being, while wanting to get the best out of their life. The goal of Quaker Rise & Thrive is to enable Boomers to proactively take control of their health by educating them about the latest tools and technology and arming them with nutrition and wellness information from sources they can trust.

"I'm thrilled that Thrive and Quaker are joining forces for Quaker Rise & Thrive," said Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global. "We'll be putting a spotlight on how we can lead a thriving life regardless of our age. Most importantly, all of our offerings are geared toward action, offering new strategies and tools to help people move from knowing what to do to actually doing it. Because it's never too late to master a new skill, unlock your potential, or connect with people and things that bring you joy."

Exciting Line-up of Sessions and Speakers

The multi-session festival comprises five engaging and informative tracks featuring the leading experts in food and wellness:

Community Hall: includes a closing keynote by award-winning journalist Joan Lunden , a Big Fun Brunch hosted by Chef Art Smith , as well as opening and closing ceremonies featuring DJ Lani Love

includes a closing keynote by award-winning journalist , a Big Fun Brunch hosted by Chef , as well as opening and closing ceremonies featuring DJ Lani Love Fresh Bites: features a healthy eating cooking demonstration by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Ellie Krieger and a nutrition workshop by wellness expert Candice Kumai

features a healthy eating cooking demonstration by Award-winning cookbook author and a nutrition workshop by wellness expert Mind & Body: includes a yoga session with body positivity advocate Jessamyn Stanley and a meditation workshop with author Agapi Stassinopoulos

includes a yoga session with body positivity advocate and a meditation workshop with author Podcast Pavilion: includes live podcasts of This is Fifty with Sheri Salata and Nancy Hala , as well as Food Heaven with Wendy Lopez and Jessica Jones

includes live podcasts of This is Fifty with and , as well as Food Heaven with and The Marketplace: includes pampering in the Recharge Lounge, as well as the Tech Concierge where attendees can learn about the latest health and wellness apps and tools. The marketplace will also offer some of the latest food and beverage offerings from Quaker, Naked and Kevita free of charge

For the full schedule of sessions, visit QuakerOats.com/RiseAndThrive.

Tickets on Sale Now

A day pass for the event is $45, active from 7:30am to 5:00pm on November 3, 2018. The pass includes access to sessions, food and beverages including a family-style brunch, plus some special health and wellness gifts to take home.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit QuakerOats.com/RiseAndThrive.

About The Quaker® Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

About Thrive Global

Founded and led by Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global is a behavior change media and technology company helping individuals, companies and communities improve their well-being and performance. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York and launched in the fall of 2016. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.

